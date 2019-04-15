Kitchener-Centre MPP to head new Black caucus

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath and the NDP caucus have announced the official formation of the NDP Black Caucus – being hailed in a media release as Ontario’s first formal Black caucus in a political party.

“Black community members should see themselves represented and respected when they look at their government. Black Canadian leaders must be at the table when every decision is made,” said Horwath in the release. “That’s why I’m so proud to announce the formal creation of the Ontario NDP’s Black Caucus, chaired by our Anti-Racism Critic and MPP for Kitchener Centre, Laura Mae Lindo."

Horwath added that it’s the first time any party has elected enough Black members to form a caucus, and the first time a body like this has been formally identified as a key priority.

“What we’re putting out there by formalizing this caucus is that we expect and believe that the Ontario NDP MPP Black Caucus will continue for generation after generation, growing after every election,” Horwath stated.