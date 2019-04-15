City of Kitchener seeking feedback on draft strategic plan

A draft of the city’s 2019-2022 strategic plan is now available online for a final round of public feedback before going to council later this spring for approval.

The draft is the culmination of a comprehensive engagement process that identified residents’ priorities and grouped their responses into five themes. City staff are asking the public to participate in an online survey to validate that their feedback is reflected in the plan’s recommendations.

“I’m extremely excited about the new draft strategic plan and the collaborative process being used to establish it,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “I see common themes between the plan and what we have heard from citizens – both through past consultations and during the election campaign. The draft plan outlines an ambitious agenda that will advance the initiatives that matter most to our residents through concrete action.”

The five themes included in the plan based on feedback from the public are: