Uxbridge good, Durham Region bad: Poll

UXBRIDGE — Opinions were clear in favour of maintaining the municipal status of Uxbridge Township after results of a recent poll were tallied.

At a committee meeting on April 15, councillors endorsed a resolution slamming the Ontario government’s municipal review as “strikingly limited in scope and time frame for a governance review impacting 5.4 million Ontarians living in 82 municipal jurisdictions across the province,” and noting “municipalities do not need a 'one size fits all' or 'cookie cutter' approach on how to structure effective and efficient local democracy.”

The resolution outlined the results of a recent township survey that polled residents for their thoughts on the municipal review. According to the results 90 per cent of residents are satisfied with the composition of local council and political representation in the township, 89 per cent are satisfied with township’s performance in terms of making decisions and delivering services, 95 per cent are satisfied with the township’s customer service and 96 per cent are satisfied with the quality of life in Uxbridge.

In addition, 65 per cent rated the performance of the Region of Durham as satisfactory/poor when it came to making decisions and delivering services in Uxbridge, and 85 per cent did not support amalgamating some or all municipalities in Durham Region.