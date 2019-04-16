WHAT'S GOING ON HERE NOW: Sales office being built for massive midtown condo development

Construction fencing set up around the former Kaufman mansion in midtown will cordon off the area while a sales office is constructed for new condominiums.

“We have demolished the flower shop that once stood beside the Kaufman house and are constructing our sales centre on its original foundation beside the house,” explained Paul Leveck, founder and CEO of Urban Legend Developments Ltd., a partner with VanMar Developments.

VanMar acquired the six-acre property at 607-641 King St. W. (between the CN Rail tracks and Wellington Street) last year after it was divested by the Zehr Group of Companies, which initially had plans for three condominium towers, a 14-storey apartment building, as well as other office and commercial uses.

At the time, Leveck said the new owners planned to introduce a concept that was somewhat similar to what the Zehr Group had proposed. Submissions made to the city for official plan and zoning applications are currently under review.

“The Kaufman house/mansion is continuing to be maintained while we continue to develop our plans and approvals,” Leveck said. “It is intended the Kaufman house will be restored and converted to a use as of yet to be determined.”

The Zehr Group had estimated its initial development proposal to cost somewhere in the $450 to $500 million range.

“It’s a massive project, so there are a number of approvals we have to go through,” Leveck said. “Our hope is we can get the sales centre open this fall and start sales of the first tower.”

Because the development is located outside Kitchener's downtown core, it wasn't able to take advantage of a downtown development charge exemption that ended in February. The city is currently reviewing the development charge bylaw and is proposing some pretty significant increases, Leveck noted.

“That’s obviously going to impact things as well,” he said.

Leveck said an ad campaign will launch shortly to start generating interest. People can go to the website at stationpark.ca to sign up for email updates as the project moves along.