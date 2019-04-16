Is it Weeber or Webber? Getting to the bottom of alternative pronunciations of local landmarks

Philip, who was better known as Louis, had made several trips to Waterloo County from the Breithaupt Leather Company’s original location in Buffalo, N.Y., when he met his soon-to-be wife, Catherine Hailer.

He moved to Waterloo County and started his own tannery in 1857, building and living in a home on 108 Queen St. N., in downtown Kitchener.

Weber

Common pronunciation: Wiebe-er

Alternate pronunciation: Web-ber

The Weber name dates back to German settlers in the mid-1800s, but it is hard to track who exactly was the first Weber to come to the Region of Waterloo. Mills says the name is also derived from the German Weaver, and the pronunciation that evolved to be pronounced as Wiebe-er.

Picard

Common pronunciation: PICK-erds

Alternate pronunciation: Pick-ARDS

Starting in 1979 in St. Jacobs, Picard’s Peanuts was the first to introduce the nuts to Ontario soil. A family-run business, started by the Picard family, the company has expanded to Talbotville, Waterdown, Niagara-on-the-Lake and in Waterford, where the main processing facility is located.

According to Renée, the company name is pronounced Pick-ERDS, although it is often pronounced Pick-ARDS.

St. Agatha

Common pronunciation: St. AGatha (emphasis on AG)

Alternate pronunciation: St. AgATHa (emphasis on ATH)

People in the Village of St. Agatha are generally split over the pronunciation of St. Agatha.

Cheryl Gordijk, Ward 2 councillor for the Township of Wilmot, says generally, more established families pronounce it with an emphasis on the ATH, while newer residents emphasize the AG.

Woolwich

Common pronunciation: Wool-witch

Alternate pronunciation: Wool-itch

Named after Woolwich, which was a town in Kent, England at the time, the pronunciation of Woolwich is often split. Oftentimes, locals drop the W sound, opting to Wool-itch, while others pronounce it Wool-witch.

According to mills, the name originated as Woolitch, but eventually gained a W, to become Woolwich.

While the pronunciation of certain place names may cause argument among some, Mills says there is no "correct" answer — it's up to the person who is speaking.

"The English language has always been a sponge, accepting 'foreign' words with ease, and often altering pronunciations.....we do speak English, so when we talk about things in other languages we do not (and need not) try to mimic their language. If we travel, we do not go to Paree or Moe-ray-all, indeed we often change the original language’s word altogether," said mills.