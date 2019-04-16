Experts say hemp, CBD wellness products will saturate Canadian cannabis market

Bain said it’s hard to tell for sure what the market of users was and is now, as the legality is so fresh.

“A lot of individuals who were already using cannabis are still going to their usual source, because their usual source still has supply,” she explained. As such, the legal market isn’t seeing that demographic of users. “It’s going to take some time for the legal market to have a higher profit than the black market,” she said. “But the industry isn’t even half way towards its full potential.”

McLean agreed that the legal market has barely cut into the black market, as it’s still cheaper to buy cannabis illegally. “In terms of revenue and tax collection, the final analysis is that no Canadian companies — even the large, leading companies — reached their financial targets in the first three months of legalization,” she said. McLean said this is due to supply issues as well as distribution issues, and consumer frustration in accessing the product.

Deron Johnston, chair of the Rural Summit, asked what the legalization of edibles will mean for the market and what products the panellists see coming.

Ryan Greer, senior director of transportation and infrastructure policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, indicated there will be a wide variety of food and beverage products in various forms. “Microbreweries, small food manufacturers, chocolate makers … Everybody’s gearing up to have a decent selection of products come October,” he said. “How they’ll be packaged and sold will be a whole other issue.”

Choquette foresees CBD and THC in "literally anything you can think of" within the next year or two. “Forget about edibles — that’s the bare minimum,” she said. “It will be in creams, sprays, room deodorizers … as the industry looks at expanding its consumer base, they’re looking to break into new demographics, and a lot of people who are new to cannabis will not want to smoke the product, so innovations around infused products that you consume is really where I think we’ll see the biggest growth and most potential for innovation.”

Bain agreed that the next stage of products is unlimited, and that smoking cannabis will be less popular.

“We’ve just spent 50 years convincing Canadians that smoking is bad for you — it’s part of our DNA now in Canada,” she said. “Hemp-based products is where I think we’re going to see some exciting opportunities. In fabrics, apparel, topicals, creams, beverages … it’s really unlimited where the products will go.” She predicts that hemp will grow in popularity as a rotation crop for non-traditional cannabis growers.

The growth market is in the wellness applications, said Bain, whether products will be tailored to deal with issues like anxiety or irregular sleep patterns.

“We will see CBD products with a very low hallucinogenic property, because Canadians are very interested in wellness products,” she said. “That’s also where hemp is important.”

She referred to hemp as a "critically important crop," as it will fuel the growth of cannabis companies and allow them to produce whatever products they want. “It absolutely is going to be a huge evolution of where the industry is going to go, though it is currently bound up in cannabis regulation,” she said, as hemp was rolled into the Cannabis Act.

“I think with the farm bill, what we’re going to see is increased pressure on the government to make it easier for Canadian hemp producers to compete.”

The panel also discussed the potential market for craft cannabis.

“I think we’re going to have more of a small, craft industry,” said Bain. “When you start getting really big companies coming in, it somehow has an impact on the coolness factor, and craft-made products are really cool.”

Michelle agreed that people think big companies such as Canopy Growth (Tweed) have all the business, but that people will want craft/micro-grown cannabis from local producers, just as the craft beer trend took off despite the success of corporate giants like Molson/Coors.