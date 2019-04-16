Kitchener approves corporate climate action plan

Kitchener city council has approved the city’s first corporate climate action plan.

The plan is a detailed strategy to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by eight per cent by 2026. Numerous changes in five key areas will allow the city to mitigate its contribution to climate change and adapt the city’s infrastructure to protect against increasingly unstable weather.

“For many people, the scale and complexity of climate change seems insurmountable," said Claire Bennett, Kitchener’s corporate sustainability officer. "What we’ve done with the corporate climate action plan is explain how it fits into the bigger picture. The Paris Agreement outlines how the world will work together to achieve our goals globally, the federal plan outlines how Canada will work together to achieve its goals nationally and this plan explains how Kitchener will achieve our community’s goals.”

The five key areas identified as opportunities are buildings, pumping stations, fleet, outdoor lighting and waste.