10 students charged after food fight gets out of control

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police say 10 students at a Connecticut high school face charges after a food fight that turned into a riot and ended with injuries to a teacher and a school resource officer.

Stamford police said Tuesday that the Westhill High School students ages 15 to 17 are charged with first-degree rioting, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and assault on a police officer.

School officials say Friday's food fight had been in the planning for days and developed in a courtyard next to the cafeteria.

Police say the resource officer was struck in the head by a full soda can while the teacher was "trampled by a mass of students."