Canna Cabana in east Hamilton will be the first legal pot shop in the city when it opens Saturday.

"It feels wonderful," operator Steven Fry said about approaching the first day. "It's selling happiness."

Hello Cannabis Store in Dundas had hoped to open Saturday as well but now plans to be ready to serve customers April 26.

Both shops missed the April 1 opening deadline the provincial government had set for Ontario's first 25 licensed operators.