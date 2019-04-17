Some Kitchener facilities close for Easter holiday

A number of city facilities have modified hours over the Easter long weekend. Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Friday, Apr. 19 and Monday, Apr. 22, for the Easter holidays. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.

KITCHENER MARKET

The Kitchener Market is closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21, and Monday, Apr. 22. The Saturday market featuring upstairs and downstairs vendors as well as Easter-themed activities will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 20.

KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY

All Kitchener Public Library locations are closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21, and Monday, Apr. 22.

POOLS

All aquatic facilities, are closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21 and Monday, Apr. 22, but will be open for regular hours on Saturday, Apr. 20, with the exception of Cameron Heights Pool, which will be open only for lane and public swims – no lessons.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Community centres are closed Friday, Apr. 19 and Sunday, Apr. 21. Most community centres will be open on Monday, Apr. 22. For centre-specific information, including holiday hours and programming, visit www.kitchener.ca/communitycentres.

THE AUD AND ARENAS