Some Kitchener facilities close for Easter holiday

A number of city facilities have modified hours over the Easter long weekend. Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Friday, Apr. 19 and Monday, Apr. 22, for the Easter holidays. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 8:30 a.m. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as it does on all holidays and weekends.
KITCHENER MARKET
The Kitchener Market is closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21, and Monday, Apr. 22. The Saturday market featuring upstairs and downstairs vendors as well as Easter-themed activities will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 20.
KITCHENER PUBLIC LIBRARY
All Kitchener Public Library locations are closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21, and Monday, Apr. 22.
POOLS
All aquatic facilities, are closed on Friday, Apr. 19, Sunday, Apr. 21 and Monday, Apr. 22, but will be open for regular hours on Saturday, Apr. 20, with the exception of Cameron Heights Pool, which will be open only for lane and public swims – no lessons.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Community centres are closed Friday, Apr. 19 and Sunday, Apr. 21. Most community centres will be open on Monday, Apr. 22. For centre-specific information, including holiday hours and programming, visit www.kitchener.ca/communitycentres.
THE AUD AND ARENAS
The arenas are open for scheduled rentals.
Public skating and other community ice programming are available at www.theaud.ca/skatingschedule.
The administration office and the Activa Box Office at The Aud will be closed on Friday, Apr. 19 and Monday, Apr. 22.
The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at the Activa Sportsplex is closed Friday, Apr. 19 and Saturday, Apr. 20.
BUDD PARK
Budd Park will be open for scheduled rentals during the Easter holiday weekend.
