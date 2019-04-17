Waterloo’s St. Patrick’s Day cost $767K

“We remain equally concerned for the first responders who have to attend this event and for the impact it has on the community,” Larkin said. “The costs associated with this event are simply unsustainable and, as we move forward, we will continue to work with our community partners and members of the joint taskforce to find alternatives to this unlawful gathering.”

The City of Waterloo and the WRPS, under the auspices of the Town & Gown Committee, teamed up with local community agencies and partners to address the growing problem of unsanctioned public gatherings and events in the city through the formation of the Unsanctioned Public Gatherings Task Force.

The task recommendations will be focused on achieving three outcomes: reduce (one-to-two years), refocus (two-to-five years) and prevent (five years plus). The task force is co-led by the city and Waterloo Regional Police Service. The task force is currently undertaking research to better understand the reasons behind the growth of these types of events, including consulting with event attendees and students.

“We continue to be concerned about the growing risk to public safety that these types of gatherings

create not to mention the safety of our first responders,” said Stephen VanValkenburg, chief of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

In the media release, Van Valkenburg stated Paramedic Services was prepared for an increase in call volumes throughout the weekend and worked closely with system partners to meet the daily needs of our community while managing the increase in volume in the Ezra Ave area.

“Our service is committed to providing excellence in patience care in any circumstance and we will continue to work with our partners to find ways to mitigate the risks associated with this type of unsanctioned street gathering going forward,” he said.

David McMurray, Laurier’s vice-president of student affairs, said the university is united with municipal and emergency services partners in actively discouraging unsanctioned street gatherings.

“The overall partner costs for maintaining safety and security, while necessary for the current situation, are unsustainable,” McMurray said.