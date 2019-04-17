Waterloo’s St. Patrick’s Day cost $767K

The cost of planning and managing the unsanctioned 2019 St. Patrick’s Day event cost the City of Waterloo, Waterloo Regional Police (WRPS), Waterloo Fire Rescue, Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, Wilfrid Laurier University and University of Waterloo a combined $767,211, according to a media release issued Wednesday.
The breakdown is as follows:
• WRPS: $286,400
• City of Waterloo: $90,500
• Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services: $85,000
• Wilfrid Laurier University: $295,311
• University of Waterloo: $10,000
“These costs aren’t sustainable and I remain very concerned about the impact the unsanctioned St.
Patrick’s Day gathering has on our community, residents and first responders,” said Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky. “This is money that could be better used to meet other community needs. The increase in the crowd size this year continues a disturbing trend. We also saw an increase in the number of people taking unnecessary risks and potentially compromising the safety of others.”
Police chief Bryan Larkin said he remains extremely concerned for the safety of those attending unsanctioned public gatherings.
“We remain equally concerned for the first responders who have to attend this event and for the impact it has on the community,” Larkin said. “The costs associated with this event are simply unsustainable and, as we move forward, we will continue to work with our community partners and members of the joint taskforce to find alternatives to this unlawful gathering.”
The City of Waterloo and the WRPS, under the auspices of the Town & Gown Committee, teamed up with local community agencies and partners to address the growing problem of unsanctioned public gatherings and events in the city through the formation of the Unsanctioned Public Gatherings Task Force.
The task recommendations will be focused on achieving three outcomes: reduce (one-to-two years), refocus (two-to-five years) and prevent (five years plus). The task force is co-led by the city and Waterloo Regional Police Service. The task force is currently undertaking research to better understand the reasons behind the growth of these types of events, including consulting with event attendees and students.
“We continue to be concerned about the growing risk to public safety that these types of gatherings
create not to mention the safety of our first responders,” said Stephen VanValkenburg, chief of Waterloo Paramedic Services.
In the media release, Van Valkenburg stated Paramedic Services was prepared for an increase in call volumes throughout the weekend and worked closely with system partners to meet the daily needs of our community while managing the increase in volume in the Ezra Ave area.
“Our service is committed to providing excellence in patience care in any circumstance and we will continue to work with our partners to find ways to mitigate the risks associated with this type of unsanctioned street gathering going forward,” he said.
David McMurray, Laurier’s vice-president of student affairs, said the university is united with municipal and emergency services partners in actively discouraging unsanctioned street gatherings.
“The overall partner costs for maintaining safety and security, while necessary for the current situation, are unsustainable,” McMurray said.
