'Delamination' of paint on crosswalks in uptown to be fixed promptly, says region

Peeling and cracking crosswalk paint in the brand new uptown Waterloo streetscape will be repaired promptly, according to the Region of Waterloo.

The green material, which has been installed to show bicycle crossing along the bike lanes, has begun to peel and disintegrate after a winter that has been tough on the roads.

The company that installed the markings, Ennis-Flint, has honoured the warranty they've provided and will be fixing the issue.

The green material is called Pre-Mark (Preformed thermoplastic pavement markings) and is installed with the use of heat, which creates a chemical reaction and allows the product to adhere.