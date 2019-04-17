Waterloo Region school workers, labour leaders, parents take aim at Doug Ford government

WATERLOO — They were a small but noisy group, chanting in the public square to protest government education spending.

The Wednesday afternoon demonstration in Waterloo drew about 50 people, including teachers, classroom assistants and labour leaders.

Protesters waved flags and held placards. By bullhorn, they denounced the government of Premier Doug Ford over what they decry as education cuts.

Parents attended to oppose changes to government funding for families with autistic children.

"I know that teachers are struggling with supporting kids with special needs," said Cambridge elementary teacher Kuljit Mehan, whose son is on the autism spectrum.

"People are struggling and families are in crisis because they don't have support for children. ... Stop feeding the rich and start caring about the people that need it the most."

Labour leader Joanne Delaney-Fraser attended to advocate for educational assistants and other support workers at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

"We're here today to show our support for the students that will be suffering from the cuts to education," she said, on behalf of the Canadian Union of Public Employees. "We need more staff, not less staff."

She cited bigger classes the government is creating, starting in Grade 4. Larger class sizes will eliminate thousands of teachers, which the government says will be achieved through attrition.

Delaney-Fraser said the impact of government funding is unclear and may not be known until September.