Guelph police say Kitchener man called police on himself

Charges have been filed after police say they received a call about a car being operated by someone who had used drugs — a call which police say came from the driver himself.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. April 17, Guelph police say they received a call from a man saying he was driving his vehicle but had consumed cocaine and needed to speak with police.

Officers found the vehicle driving on Woodlawn Road East, where they pulled it over. According to police, an investigation determined the driver was impaired by drugs and was then arrested.

A subsequent search discovered a small quantity of cocaine.