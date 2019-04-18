Is she Odette or Ophelia? Residents can vote on names for Victoria Park’s newest swan

KITCHENER — Will it be Odette or Victoria? Olivia or Ophelia or Olive?

The newest swan to grace Victoria Park is one step closer to having a name.

The City of Kitchener called on citizens to suggest names for its newest swan, after Otis, the male swan who has been resident in Victoria Park since 2009, found a mate.

Otis had been a confirmed bachelor since 2012, when his mate, Matilda, died. But he found love once more this past winter, pairing up with a young female during his annual stay with Stratford's 25 swans.

Kitchener launched a contest to come up with a name for Otis's new mate and received more than 1,800 responses. It has narrowed the field down to the five most popular names, each of which was suggested by more than 50 people.

City staff noticed over the years that any social media posts about Otis were very popular, so they decided to enlist the public's help in choosing a name for Otis's new love, said Hillary Verardi, a social media specialist at the city.

Alliteration is clearly popular among the top choices: four of the five names begin with O, which pairs nicely with the name of her partner.

And the suggestions show a certain literary bent as well. Odette is the name of the princess who is transformed into a white swan in Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake," while Ophelia is the ill-fated character in Shakespeare's "Hamlet," who goes mad, and then drowns in a river after her father is murdered by her lover, Hamlet. The name Victoria is an obvious reference to the park where the swans live.

People can vote for their favourite name until April 26 at engagewr.ca. The winning name will be announced April 29, and the person who first suggested the winning name will get free swim passes.

People can submit their own photos of the swans on the survey page, which also has background information on the swans, including their age and when they came to the park.