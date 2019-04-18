Neighbours fear impact of proposed Niagara Falls cannabis operation

Strasser and the other neighbours gathered worry about the impact a cannabis operation would have on their properties’ value.

“My property will be worth dirt,” said Strasser. “It will kill my property value.”

John Zawaly and his wife Gloria, who have lived on their acre and a half property on Ridge Road for 48 years, fear their property will be worthless if the proposal becomes reality.

“All of a sudden I lose my life savings because of this,” said John.

Gloria Zawaly said the proposal could open the door for more such operations in rural areas of Niagara Falls. “It sets a precedent for other areas,” she said.

City councillor Lori Lococo said notices of the rezoning application and open house were only distributed to homes in the immediate area because provincial law dictates how far afield such notices are to be sent to. But she said she’s sympathetic to the concerns raised by residents.

“There’s a lot of concerns the residents have,” she said. “Is it going to be safe around here? There seems to be more crime in areas where there’s cannabis production.”

City planner Andrew Bryce said in addition to city approvals, the applicant would have to obtain a Health Canada license with strict requirements.

In a planning justification and impact analysis report in March for Seed Health and Wellness Inc.’s Brandon Lee, planner Susan Smyth with consulting firm Quartek said the proposal conforms with city, regional and provincial planning polices and plans.

It also supports agricultural sustainability and is an economic opportunity for the city through an agricultural use for the “emerging cannabis industry,” she wrote.

The plan calls for an existing home and the chicken barns to be converted into office, processing, storing and packaging facilities. The enterprise would employ about 10 people year-round with 10 more people during harvesting and processing times, Smyth said.

The business would require a license from Health Canada and from the Canadian Revenue Agency, said Smyth. Security required by the federal government would include such things as cameras and a nine-foot fence with barbed wire on top, her report said.

Regarding fears over smell, Smyth said odours would only be emitted by the cannabis plants for about two to four weeks pre-harvest between mid-September and mid-October.

The cannabis cultivation and growing would only be in the northern part of the property, Smyth said.

Bryce said a separate business obtained a Health Canada license for a medical marijuana growing operation on Stanley Avenue a few years ago in an enclosed industrial building.

He said he can’t say if the new proposal would be the first outdoor cannabis growing operation in the city because previous licenses may have been issued under previous federal rules.

Bryce stressed Thursday’s open house is just one step in the planning process. It could be a month or two before staff are ready to bring a report to council with recommendations, he said.

Several years ago, city council amended its zoning bylaw to require any cannabis cultivation operations to obtain approvals on a site-by-site basis, said Bryce.

He said he understands residents may be concerned about who would be operating any such cannabis cultivation and production operation. “It’s had a bit of a checkered past,” Bryce said.

Lococo, who said she’s advising people to submit written comments to the city in addition to going to the open house, also understands the fear over property devaluation.

“They put a lot of time and energy into their homes to create a life for themselves,” she said. “Everybody is concerned. This is a very, very touchy subject.”

Strasser said his wife, Tracy, has already asked him if they should consider selling their home. But he fears that would be impossible with the proposed cannabis facility next door.

“I’m just drained by this already,” he said.

“People should be on notice,” said Strasser. “This could happen to them as fast as it happened to us.”

Kathleen Edwards fears the city will be too eager to allow the proposal to go ahead.

“They’re trying to ram this down our throats,” she said.

The open house runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in committee rooms 2A and 2B at city hall.

Strasser said he hopes there’s a large turnout to send a message to city politicians.

“I’d love to see 150 or more people,” he said.

