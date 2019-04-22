Toronto’s latest pot vendor opens in time for 4/20

“Our hostel is only a few streets away, it’s 4/20,” said Anamaria Stipic, 22, in town from Vienna, Austria. “I bought Blue Dream, it’s the most popular sativa here, I think. I love it. This is the future for me. I hope in Europe it will look like this in a few years. Let’s hope so.”

As more of these stores open up, it becomes like any other retail experience, and gets judged on those type of factors.

“Finally, after 50 years of this foolishness, we’ve finally legalized marijuana. It’s great,” said Brad Ciccarelli. “I’ve been to the Hunny Pot (the first store that opened in the city). I like this better, because it’s all one floor, the other one is multiple floors. It’s the same idea, they’ve got ‘budtenders’ or whatever they call them, who pick up your stuff, so it’s pretty cool.”

One issue with retail stores is whether and how they keep track of customers. Nova checks ID at the door and at the cash, but doesn’t scan or keep a record of them. Privacy breaches involving cannabis providers are already a concern — in March, Natural Health Services, a B.C.-based operator of seven clinics for medical cannabis patients, announced a breach of their record system which exposed the health information of 34,000 patients.

As well, the city of Toronto has been blitzing and trying to shut down the illegal dispensaries that are still running in the city, with officials saying that there are 27 still operating, which is down from close to 90 two years ago.

In other 4/20 events in the city, there was the 420 Comedy Festival at various venues in the city and an afternoon celebration in Woodbine Park, far east of Nova on Queen St. The park hosted deejays spinning (reggae and Cypress Hill, naturally), live music, as well as information booths about compassion clubs, political organizations, and vendors selling clothing and, yes, cannabis products.

Due to the rain, many of the hundreds in attendance huddled in covered areas, lighting up their bongs and joints to mark the day. It was a far cry from the crowd of thousands that had filled Nathan Phillips Square to mark the occasion in previous years. That said, even though this was the first 4/20 since legalization in Ontario, many felt there are still things to fight and protest for.

“Our legalization of marijuana isn’t the same thing throughout the nation. The government-sanctioned legalization, including Ontario, is not real legalization. All these people across demographics, who have suffered when marijuana was illegal are still suffering,” said Vandad Kardar, a local standup comedian serving as host for the event.

“We’re out here to advocate for the rights of the growers and distributors and consumers so they can have a freer cannabis market,” said Matt Dougherty, who was manning the tent for the Ontario Libertarian Party. “I’m doing way better than I thought I would. Most people are curious as to why we’re here. They’re into what we’re saying — like, everybody here is mainly about same thing. I mean, I have had a few people, just go, ‘Oh no, politics.’ ”

Certainly, some just wanted to come and enjoy the fact that they could light up with fellow enthusiasts.

“(I’m) just coming to have a good time with my people,” said Scott McConnell, 23, about why he was there. “We still can celebrate that it’s legal and just have a day for it.”

