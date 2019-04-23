WHAT'S GOING ON HERE NOW: Weber Street reconstruction, year 2

The southbound lanes of Weber Street East, between Queen Street North and Cameron Street North, will be closed for the next five months for road reconstruction, while westbound traffic headed downtown along the same stretch will be reduced to one lane.

Last year the region replaced underground infrastructure and reconstructed the stretch of Weber Street East, from Cameron Street to north of Borden Avenue.

This is the next phase of the project, valued at upwards of $8.5 million.

Bus routes will be rerouted along Duke and King streets. Southbound traffic will detour along Victoria Street North/South to Charles Street West to Stirling Avenue South.