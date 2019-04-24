‘Packaging engineers’ from Waterloo region ready to tackle environmental ills

Conestoga’s packaging engineering technician program is currently the only one of its kind in Canada, said chair Luis Garcia, and many in the industry are becoming aware.

Garcia believes it will ultimately be government that steps in with regulations to change our wasteful ways and effect meaningful change, and he’s a big supporter of the region’s push to ban single-use plastics such as water bottles, which he says represent the most tragic use of packaging.

There’s been a lot of talk recently about ocean plastics, China closing its door to the world’s waste and how we mitigate some of those risks, Pomfrey noted.

While she doesn’t believe people will give up convenience that quickly, she and her students are committed to finding better ways for consumerism, as many manufactured items still come in packing that can’t be recycled. The key is finding more sustainable materials to create packaging.

“While we’re responsible for coming up with something that looks good to a consumer, stands out on the store shelf and is a reason for you to pick it up and purchase it, we then also need to make sure that that product will withstand the entire life cycle, logistics and consumer use,” Pomfrey said.

While biomaterial found in sugar cane and even squid ink can be broken down to create polymers for packaging, Pomfrey said you often run into issue with “barrier properties.” For example, chocolate requires a metal barrier because it can take on the aroma of everything around it.

“To take it one step further, we also need to be focused on what the end-of-use life cycle is for that product — is it going to be recycled or incinerated? Is it going to end up in a landfill? You want to try and minimize those impacts as much as possible.”

Students in the packaging engineering program learn about all material structures, from corrugated cardboard to rigid plastic and beyond. Each learns how to design and launch a project from beginning to end.

“We have a whole lab downstairs that we can do packaging testing, vibration and drop testing, and we can design in 2D and manipulate them to look at it in 3D. We have a sample and die cutting table to make displays,” Pomfrey said.

Many students participate in international competitions that offer monetary prizes for innovation. One student recently won a global internship in Prague.

And yet, despite all of their efforts to work on better packaging during the better part of the past two years, one of their final assignments was to go to a fast-food restaurant and video their experience attempting to order food without packaging, in reusable containers.

To their surprise, the vast number of fast food restaurants businesses complied with their requests, while only a handful such as McDonald’s and Burger King wouldn’t relent on corporate policy.

An employee at McDonald’s took food out of the store packaging and then placed it in a Tupperware container.

“So they tried, but it wasn’t really a success,” said Pomfrey.

Students including Talia Dwyer says reducing our environmental footprint with reusable bags is still crucial and will likely be the way forward, and that people will need to accept less convenience to get us where we need to be.

The students said Tim Hortons was most compliant with their requests to put coffee and food in reusable containers.