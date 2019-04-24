Waterloo Region library staff speak out about end of interlibrary book-loaning service

The interlibrary loan service offered libraries access to an online catalogue of all borrowing materials available at participating libraries in the province.

SOLS also provided free delivery to the main branches of 153 public libraries in southern Ontario — including Waterloo Region libraries — and Toronto Public Library. For libraries in Ontario that were not serviceable by van, they can be shipped via Canada Post and the cost to the library is reimbursed by SOLS.

Franchetto said the courier service will no longer operate after this week, and the interlibrary loan catalogue has been suspended until the end of May while SOLS evaluates whether it can provide the service to any extent.

The decision affects all four library systems in the region — Region of Waterloo, Waterloo, Cambridge and Kitchener — as they are no longer able to use the service. Libraries have until the end of the week to send all borrowed interlibrary loan materials back using the SOLS courier service.

Kelly says staff are busy contacting about 80 people who have loaned materials through the service.

"We're having to say to our members who have items out right now, 'Can you please bring that stuff back this week so we can get it back on the delivery van?'" she said, adding it's disappointing to see the service go.

"I spoke to one of our branch managers late (Tuesday) who told me about a young girl that is reading all the original hardcover Nancy Drew books," said Kelly. She said the 11-year-old has received 26 books in the past year.

"We have been getting them for her through interlibrary loan and now we can't. Children, home-schoolers, researchers, seniors and book club members are all affected by this cut. It is really devastating."

In 2018, Cambridge had more than 4,000 items shipped to its patrons from out-of-town libraries and had 2,355 of its own items borrowed from out-of-town libraries, Kelly said. This accounts for about 0.5 per cent of its print circulation.

For the Waterloo Region library service which operates in the townships, interlibrary loan services has extended the collection offered to patrons. It accounts for one per cent of circulation of materials for the Waterloo Region library service.

In 2017 — the latest numbers available — patrons in the townships borrowed just over 4,800 items via interlibrary loan and lent out a little more than 3,800.

"The smaller township library branches have smaller collections budgets than larger city libraries and this would mean our collections are not as big," said Michele Hopkins, acting manager of the Waterloo Region's library services

"Interlibrary loan increases access and therefore makes more resources available to the public no matter where they live."

Kitchener Public Library, which has the largest collection of the libraries in the region, is less affected by the suspension because it lends out more materials via interlibrary loan than it borrows, said chief executive Mary Chevreau.

"In fact, in 2017 it was a 5-to-1 ratio for the number of items that went out versus the number of items that came in," she said, adding that KPL put more restrictions on the amount that could be borrowed and what could be borrowed for 2018, reducing the ratio to 3-to-1.

And while the suspension of the service may not affect KPL dramatically, Chevreau said "it is a core and critical service for many of our libraries in Ontario."

In Waterloo, in 2017 there were about 1,600 borrowed from the library and 1,600 lent out.

"The interlibrary loan service allows libraries all over Ontario to provide more equitable access to materials," said Anjana Kipfer, manager of marketing and communications for Waterloo Public Library.

"It will be the small, rural and First Nations libraries who don't have extensive collections that will really feel the greatest impact."

Important to note is the four library systems in the region all have what's called a reciprocal borrowing agreement, separate from the interlibrary loan service provided by SOLS. This means anyone who lives in the region can go to these locations, get a library card and borrow items.

The SOLS interlibrary loan delivery service was not typically used between the libraries throughout the region, except in unique situations. This is no longer possible.

lbooth@therecord.com

Twitter: @BoothRecord

