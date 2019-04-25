Kitchener's Eastwood Collegiate wins $20,000 in technology for its environmental projects

Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is among 10 Canadian schools to win $20,000 worth of technology from Staples Canada as part of its Superpower Your School contest, along with Earth Day Canada.

The annual contest marks Earth Month and recognizes Canadian schools that participate in protecting the environment.

In recent years, Eastwood has taken part in several initiatives to make a positive environmental change through its Impact Environment Club and Grade 12 environmental studies program. These groups/classes have run the school’s recycling and green bin program, started and maintained a community vegetable garden, organized annual Earth Week festivities and film screenings, and helped persuade the school board to switch to LED lighting, through an awareness campaign.

Students said equipment is needed to help support programs such as the School Food Farmer project: computer tablets are needed to organize the planning of the gardens and the scheduling of planting, harvesting and selling; and cameras are needed for photography students who will be in charge of the promotional side of the project.

Students and staff received their prize at an assembly on Wednesday, April 24.

The Staples Canada contest was first launched in 2011 and has awarded over $2 million in tech products to 90 schools.

"Our customers include many students, teachers and parents who strive to make positive impacts within their communities through learning," said David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada. "We hope the new technology allows these schools to amplify their efforts as environmental leaders within their communities.”

The winners — five elementary and five secondary schools — were chosen from close to 500 applications submitted across the country.

"The winning schools are emerging leaders in green living," said Deb Doncaster, president of Earth Day Canada. "From schoolwide commitments to compost and recycling, to student-run greenhouses and gardens, these student-led initiatives are inspiring and motivating."

One school found that 60 to 80 per cent of items deemed garbage were compostable materials. Another collected 80 kilograms of garbage and 20 kilograms of recycling from a local creek.