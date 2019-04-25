Kitchener experiencing water outages

KITCHENER — An early morning watermain break in downtown Kitchener that caused flooding and water outages across the city has been isolated and is being restored, says the city.

The update was announced by the city just before 10 a.m. Thursday, correcting earlier information that indicated the break was on King Street.

Earlier that morning, at about the morning rushhour, water was flowing from the top of a construction site at Charles Street, between Cameron Street South and Madison Ave South, and down onto King Street. The construction site was completely flooded.

All surrounding intersections were soon after closed to traffic.