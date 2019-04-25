Kitchener experiencing water outages

KITCHENER — An early morning watermain break in downtown Kitchener that caused flooding and water outages across the city has been isolated and is being restored, says the city.
The update was announced by the city just before 10 a.m. Thursday, correcting earlier information that indicated the break was on King Street.
Earlier that morning, at about the morning rushhour, water was flowing from the top of a construction site at Charles Street, between Cameron Street South and Madison Ave South, and down onto King Street. The construction site was completely flooded.
All surrounding intersections were soon after closed to traffic.
At 10:30 a.m. Kitchener Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic tweeted that water pressure was returning throughout the city.
"Residents may experience some fluctuations in water pressure and some discolouration in water," he said.
"It's recommended that residents observe the water before using it. Discoloured water can stain laundry. We recommend that you do not drink coloured water."
He advised residents to avoid the area of the watermain break as utilities crews work to repair it.
Staff at Morris Car Wash on the corner of Cameron and King streets were standing just outside the entrance to their business where water had flooded the store's parking lot.
"It's like a big swimming pool," said 21-year-old Burcu Arici, whose family has owned the business for about 20 years.
"It's kind of a shock. I would always see flooding in newspapers but I've never experienced it firsthand."
Staff had to quickly move all vehicles from the parking lot and cancel customer appointments as the roads in the area were closed to traffic and the business had no running water.
At about 9:20 a.m. the water started to recede from the property. The water didn't get into the business but, it did flood the basement to an empty home the family owns nextdoor.
"When I went into the house I could just see all the water pouring into the basement," Arici said.
The flooding started at about the morning rush hour. Students walking to Cameron Heights were taking photos and nearby residents were coming out of their homes to see what was happening.
"The way it's flowing is just crazy; "The Grand River flows slower than that, " said Ingrid Kessler, who was walking along King Street to work.
More to come.
KITCHENER — An early morning watermain break in downtown Kitchener that caused flooding and water outages across the city has been isolated and is being restored, says the city.
The update was announced by the city just before 10 a.m. Thursday, correcting earlier information that indicated the break was on King Street.
Earlier that morning, at about the morning rushhour, water was flowing from the top of a construction site at Charles Street, between Cameron Street South and Madison Ave South, and down onto King Street. The construction site was completely flooded.
All surrounding intersections were soon after closed to traffic.
At 10:30 a.m. Kitchener Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic tweeted that water pressure was returning throughout the city.
"Residents may experience some fluctuations in water pressure and some discolouration in water," he said.
"It's recommended that residents observe the water before using it. Discoloured water can stain laundry. We recommend that you do not drink coloured water."
He advised residents to avoid the area of the watermain break as utilities crews work to repair it.
Staff at Morris Car Wash on the corner of Cameron and King streets were standing just outside the entrance to their business where water had flooded the store's parking lot.
"It's like a big swimming pool," said 21-year-old Burcu Arici, whose family has owned the business for about 20 years.
"It's kind of a shock. I would always see flooding in newspapers but I've never experienced it firsthand."
Staff had to quickly move all vehicles from the parking lot and cancel customer appointments as the roads in the area were closed to traffic and the business had no running water.
At about 9:20 a.m. the water started to recede from the property. The water didn't get into the business but, it did flood the basement to an empty home the family owns nextdoor.
"When I went into the house I could just see all the water pouring into the basement," Arici said.
The flooding started at about the morning rush hour. Students walking to Cameron Heights were taking photos and nearby residents were coming out of their homes to see what was happening.
"The way it's flowing is just crazy; "The Grand River flows slower than that, " said Ingrid Kessler, who was walking along King Street to work.
More to come.
KITCHENER — An early morning watermain break in downtown Kitchener that caused flooding and water outages across the city has been isolated and is being restored, says the city.
The update was announced by the city just before 10 a.m. Thursday, correcting earlier information that indicated the break was on King Street.
Earlier that morning, at about the morning rushhour, water was flowing from the top of a construction site at Charles Street, between Cameron Street South and Madison Ave South, and down onto King Street. The construction site was completely flooded.
All surrounding intersections were soon after closed to traffic.
At 10:30 a.m. Kitchener Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic tweeted that water pressure was returning throughout the city.
"Residents may experience some fluctuations in water pressure and some discolouration in water," he said.
"It's recommended that residents observe the water before using it. Discoloured water can stain laundry. We recommend that you do not drink coloured water."
He advised residents to avoid the area of the watermain break as utilities crews work to repair it.
Staff at Morris Car Wash on the corner of Cameron and King streets were standing just outside the entrance to their business where water had flooded the store's parking lot.
"It's like a big swimming pool," said 21-year-old Burcu Arici, whose family has owned the business for about 20 years.
"It's kind of a shock. I would always see flooding in newspapers but I've never experienced it firsthand."
Staff had to quickly move all vehicles from the parking lot and cancel customer appointments as the roads in the area were closed to traffic and the business had no running water.
At about 9:20 a.m. the water started to recede from the property. The water didn't get into the business but, it did flood the basement to an empty home the family owns nextdoor.
"When I went into the house I could just see all the water pouring into the basement," Arici said.
The flooding started at about the morning rush hour. Students walking to Cameron Heights were taking photos and nearby residents were coming out of their homes to see what was happening.
"The way it's flowing is just crazy; "The Grand River flows slower than that, " said Ingrid Kessler, who was walking along King Street to work.
More to come.