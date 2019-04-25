Water outage has huge impact on Kitchener

KITCHENER — An early morning watermain break in downtown Kitchener that caused water outages across the city and localized flooding has been isolated and is being restored, says the city.
Two hospitals cancelled or postponed surgeries after losing water. They maintained emergency care.
Both hospitals have since seen their water restored but services are disrupted.
"You depend on a (large) amount of water when you're running a hospital," Grand River Hospital spokesperson Mark Karjaluoto said. "We're having to take some time in terms of restoring services."
Grand River Hospital lost water for at least two hours. This delayed kidney dialysis treatment, disrupted the sterilization of equipment, delayed chemotherapy patients and put some surgeries on hold.
The plan was for the hospital operating room to work later to make up for the delay, and avoid postponing surgeries to another day.
St. Mary's General Hospital cancelled elective surgeries. Water was under limited use when it was later restored, spokesperson Anne Kelly said.
The water update was announced by the city just before 10 a.m. Thursday, correcting earlier information that indicated the break was on King Street.
What happened was that a contractor working on a private development fractured a large watermain at Charles and Cameron streets at about 7:20 a.m., according to a statement by Waterloo Region government.
This disrupted water to large sections of Kitchener and some areas of Waterloo.
The contractor is working on apartment buildings coming to the block bounded by King Street, Charles Street, Cameron Street and Madison Avenue.
During the morning rush hour, water was flowing from the top of the construction site and down onto King Street. The construction site was completely flooded.
All surrounding intersections were soon after closed to traffic.
Some schools were without water for a while. All schools remained open in Kitchener.
"All are now reporting it is running again," said John Shewchuk, spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. The next step for schools is to flush their water lines to remove any residue from the watermain break, he said.
The Kitchener Public Library's main branch, as well as Grand River Community Library and Country Hills Library, delayed opening as a result of the water outage.
At 10:30 a.m. Kitchener Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic tweeted that water pressure was returning throughout the city.
"Residents may experience some fluctuations in water pressure and some discolouration in water," he said.
"It's recommended that residents observe the water before using it. Discoloured water can stain laundry. We recommend that you do not drink coloured water."
He advised residents to avoid the area of the watermain break as utilities crews work to repair it.
Staff at Morris Car Wash on the corner of Cameron and King streets were standing just outside the entrance to their business where water had flooded the store's parking lot.
"It's like a big swimming pool," said 21-year-old Burcu Arici, whose family has owned the business for about 20 years.
"It's kind of a shock. I would always see flooding in newspapers but I've never experienced it firsthand."
Staff had to quickly move all vehicles from the parking lot and cancel customer appointments as the roads in the area were closed to traffic and the business had no running water.
At about 9:20 a.m. the water started to recede from the property. The water didn't get into the business but, it did flood the basement to an empty home the family owns next door.
"When I went into the house I could just see all the water pouring into the basement," Arici said.
The flooding took place during morning rush hour. Students walking to Cameron Heights were taking photos and nearby residents were coming out of their homes to see what was happening.
"The way it's flowing is just crazy; the Grand River flows slower than that, " said Ingrid Kessler, who was walking along King Street to work.
More to come.
