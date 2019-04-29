Rent a bridesmaid dress? You can with this Kitchener company

Forget spending thousands on bridesmaid dresses that are bound to just hang in the closet for years to come.

BridesMade, a Kitchener company, is offering a way to dress to the nines, but be more practical at the same time.

“What really makes us stand apart is that we’re the only company that offers bridesmaid dress rentals in all of Canada,” said Melissa Narwani, the company’s marketing and demand generation manager.

The premise for the business is simple. Instead of purchasing and altering expensive dresses that will likely only be used for only one occasion, bridesmaids have the option to rent dresses for a simplified amount — $100, any style, any colour. There’s an option to purchase as well for $200.

The company just opened their first retail store in downtown Kitchener, at 108 Ahrens St. W., where bridesmaids-to-be can try on dresses in person.

While that option is available, the business was built on the premise of serving anyone in Canada using a streamlined try-on system.

If there is a bridal party interested, they can order a try-on box, which will contain dresses and accessories, for $30 to $80, depending on the quantity. The box is shipped, and once the bridesmaids have an opportunity to try them on, they go back in the box and BridesMade has a courier pick it up from the house.

If they’ve found what they like, they can order, using a $100 credit from the try-on box, and have the dresses arrive on time for the wedding.

“We’ve serviced about 2,000 weddings and we haven’t missed one yet,” said Narwani.

When it comes to fit, the dresses were carefully selected to be as customizable as possible without true alterations. This includes “infinity dresses” that can be worn a number of different ways, as well as adjustable waist bands on other dresses. They also carry from size 00 to 24, so all body shapes can find a dress that works.