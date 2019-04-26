Access road for Zion National Park reopening after repairs

News 02:11 PM The Canadian Press

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A highway that is a main access route for Zion National Park is reopening following weeks of repairs following damage from heavy rain.

Park officials announced Friday that the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, also known as the State Route 9 Connector, will reopen Saturday, with restricted access for oversized vehicles.

The closure was on the park's east side.

Crews replaced one section of the road, with that work including stabilization of a slope and rebuilding of a retaining wall. Another section needed repaving and other work.

Some trails remain closed due to landslides.

By The Associated Press

