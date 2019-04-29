Dundas Hello Cannabis Store second legal seller in city

Hello Cannabis Store on Cootes Drive in Dundas will rely on customer feedback as it moves forward as one of two legal cannabis stores in Hamilton.

“We’re excited to be part of this exciting experiment,” said Ryan Caruso of Hello Cannabis last Friday, less than two hours after the store opened its doors for the first time. “I’m buzzing and I haven’t smoked anything today.”

A steady, constant stream of people filled the 57 Cootes Dr. location on its first day open to the public on Friday, April 26.

Caruso and Stephen Verbeek, who opened Hello Cannabis medical education facility almost two years ago at 51 Cootes Dr., are working as consultants for licence holder Santino Coppolino.

Related Content Dundas Hello Cannabis Store wants to have a positive effect on community

Caruso said Friday the store had 60 different strains, and 25 different brands, of cannabis in stock. They plan to open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and close an hour later on weekends — but all that could be tweaked in coming weeks.

“When we did our first order, it’s hard to know what people want,” Caruso said. “Customer feedback is important. We want that repeat customer and the only way to get that is customer feedback.”

Designed by Andrew Thistlethwaite, the store’s interior features Black Walnut wood counters, which Thistlethwaite said is native to the area.

He noted many legal cannabis stores tend to have a sterile “Apple store” feel inside and he hoped to add a more “organic” twist.

“It’s a comfortable environment to get into,” he said.



