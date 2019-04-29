Public health working with partners to set up interim safe consumption site in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Work is underway on an interim safe consumption site in Kitchener.

The aim is to quickly open a place where people can use drugs safely while the region pursues provincial funding for a permanent site in Kitchener's core.

"Options for a location are being explored with a goal of addressing the urgent need related to overdose in our community as quickly as possible," said Grace Bermingham, manager of harm reduction for Waterloo Region.

Regional council approved a motion earlier this month for an interim consumption site to be opened within two months. It was passed unanimously after being put forward by Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Public health staff met in mid-April with community partners in Kitchener to identify options for a location, staff needed to operate the site, and ideal hours of operation, according to a report going to the community services committee on Tuesday.

"Public health and our partners are actively working on establishing an interim (consumption and treatment services) site in Kitchener," Bermingham said.

The need for a supervised space to use drugs is pressing, as overdoses continue to climb in the region. In just the first two weeks of April, seven people died of opioid overdoses.

Three main options for interim locations were identified: including a site within an existing agency, using a construction trailer set up in an area of need, and setting up within the endorsed location for a consumption and treatment services site at 150 Duke St. W. in downtown Kitchener.

All possibilities are being explored, including cost, availability and accessibility.

It's proposed that the site be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, with a minimum of three staff at all times and additional peer-based teams for needle recovery and outreach. Available services include distribution of harm-reduction supplies, supervised consumption, overdose response and referral to services.