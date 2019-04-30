Devastating fire at barn in Wellesley kills 420 pigs, 31 cows

A devastating fire killed 31 cows as well as 420 pigs on Monday evening at a barn in Wellesley Township, according to the Wellesley Fire department.
The barn blaze on Lobsinger Line, just west of St. Clements, started at about 5:50 p.m., and burned for about two hours, according to Wellesley Fire Chief Paul Redman.
Redman says some of the livestock were saved but some “were spooked” and went back inside. The dairy farm is located between Hackbart Road on Moser Young Road. 250 of the pigs killed were baby pigs, according to Redman while the other 170 were full-grown.
On Tuesday morning, the blaze was “still smouldering,” while excavators were on the scene dealing with the wreckage.
Redman says the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined while the investigation continues by the Wellesley and Woolwich fire departments.
He added that he’s unsure when the tenants of the barn will return home.
“At this point, we don’t know, often in this community we see them rebuilding soon after. The community usually gets together and helps them out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen in the near future,” said Redman.
WRPS closed Lobsinger Line around the fire on Monday for a significant period of time.
Woolwich and Wellesley Twp fire working active fire. Strong winds fueling the fire. @570NEWS @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/Q3XUXRDeds
— Nate Leis (@nate_leis) April 29, 2019
