Kitchener neighbourhood still cut off from stores by LRT tracks, five years later

Residents first raised the alarm about the need for a crossing in 2014, after a fence went up along the one-kilometre hydro and LRT corridor, blocking access to the shops and services on Fairway Road. That fence turned what used to be a five- or 10-minute walk to Fairway into a 30-minute walk one way, or a trip on two different bus routes to get to the stores residents can see from their apartment windows.

A permanent fence went up in 2016, but residents still regularly cross the tracks through gaps cut in the fence.

That's a dangerous proposition. Once the LRT is operational later this spring, trains will zoom by every eight minutes, at speeds of up to 70 km/h, since the corridor is a high-speed stretch of track. Trains are testing along the track now and could be reaching those speeds already, said Matthew O'Neil, project manager with the Region.

"What we would say to residents is, we appreciate their patience as we get this implemented," O'Neil said. "We do ask that they not cross the hydro corridor for safety reasons. We are testing and commissioning (the LRT) and there will be trains using that stretch."

Progress has been discouragingly slow, says Howe.

"People living in Traynor-Vanier deserve better. Not only is a walkable neighbourhood a declared priority for both municipalities, it is a must for people living on low incomes who rely on walking, biking and public transit to get around," Howe said.

"I doubt that this project would be stuck in limbo for so many years if it affected people living in high-income neighbourhoods who have the connection and means to make their voices heard and the confidence that action will result," he said in his blog.

cthompson@therecord.com

Twitter: @ThompsonRecord

