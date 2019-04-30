Big-city mayors issue statement accusing province of downloading by stealth

A statement released on behalf the Large Urban Mayor’s Caucus of Ontario (LUMCO) today says “Big-city mayors from across Ontario are extremely concerned that the Government of Ontario is engaging in downloading by stealth - implementing funding and governance changes to municipalities without any consultation," after cities have already approved their budgets.

The statement released by Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, LUMCO chair, charges that the changes amount to millions of dollars per year in funding reductions to vital, front-line services including public health, policing, library services, child care, tourism, and flood management.

“This is on top of a cap on Ontario gas tax funding and ongoing uncertainty with major changes to ambulance services. The Government of Ontario is effectively forcing municipalities to consider tax increases or service cuts to absorb the download in services that it has proposed.

“The first line in Finance Minister Fedeli’s budget speech indicated the government would not raise taxes. The budget paper explicitly says that changes and costs need to be sustainable for both orders of government. There is only one taxpayer. It is disingenuous to say that the changes are sustainable, if municipalities are left to consider how to make up the shortfalls.”

The statement accuses the province of notifying municipalities of the changes in a “piecemeal fashion, providing no time or opportunity for councils to find economies of scale.

“We support the province’s efforts to get its budget deficit under control. But it cannot do so on the backs of local taxpayers, without consultation,” it reads.

“We call on the Government of Ontario to postpone the implementation of these funding cuts to at least 2020, to allow for proper discussion with municipalities and local residents. We call on the Government of Ontario to be transparent about its intentions and engage with cities before downloading more services.”

LUMCO mayors say they have invited Premier Doug Ford to their next meeting.



