Logel’s Auto Parts celebrating 60 years in Kitchener

It wasn’t until about a year ago that Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment enacted regulations requiring automotive recyclers to take cars apart on an impermeable surface. Before then, you could turn them upside down outside, he said, adding that reputable members of the Ontario Automotive Recyclers Association, including Logel’s, had lobbied for the changes for years.

“Most people don’t really think about what happens to your car after you trade it in,” Logel noted. “It’s a massive appliance, it’s a massive part of your life, and it’s like, ‘OK, what happens to all the dangerous fluids, from the Freon to the antifreeze to the oil — and that’s where we come in. That’s part of our business to ensure these vehicles are recycled safely.”

It’s estimated that if you break everything down in a vehicle — the plastic, metal, copper and other elements — about 80 per cent of it can be reused.

Logel’s recycles most trade-ins destined for the junk heap at local car dealerships, shipping out a transport truck a day with 18 crushed vehicles that go to Whitby for shredding.

For its customers, however, it’s all about finding the proper replacement parts, from body panels and doors to headlights and bumpers.

“If we don’t have it used here, we are connected to almost every reputable recycler in Ontario,” Logel said. “We have a network of trucks and can get just about any part within 24 hours.”

Logel’s five-year parts and labour warranty for used parts is something most manufacturers won’t offer even on new ones. It stipulates that if a part fails or breaks, Logels’s will find you another one.

Because there isn’t a repair shop on-site anymore, customers under warranty also receive a cheque for the standard cost of installation, as per the Mitchell1 automotive guide.

That’s what a man learned after his wife recently knocked off a side mirror for the third time, backing out of the garage.

Logel said he’s hoping to see his loyal customers return for an anniversary celebration in June. There will be a barbecue and car-crushing on display.

But it can get emotional, he warns.

“We’ve seen a lot of people cry,” he said. “You can have a car for a long time — you’ve got memories.”



