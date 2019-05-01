Fire causes up to $500,000 damage to House of Friendship site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A fire at the construction site for the House of Friendship's new addiction treatment centre in Cambridge is estimated to have caused between $400,000 and $500,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to the site on Concession Road just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Four fire stations responded to the blaze, which took about an hour to get under control.

The cause is being investigated but Platoon Chief Mike Pauze said the fire started at the back corner of the property.

"It's fairly extensive damage," he said. "The whole back wall is gone (and) part of the roof is gone on the back of the building."

A fire prevention officer is on scene investigating.

The construction site is home of the former Haven House women's shelter. The property was purchased by the House of Friendship as the location for an addiction treatment centre and the building is being renovated to include a second floor. The centre had been slated to open in July.

The House of Friendship brought in $2 million in donations and raised another $1 million through a community bond to help pay for the $5-million renovation.

On Tuesday, a day before the fire, Waterloo Region's administration and finance committee voted in favour of giving the House of Friendship a $150,000 grant to help with the cost of the new centre. Waterloo Region council will have to approve the grant at a meeting next week.