A new lease on life: Artists find home in vacant uptown properties

Instead of sitting vacant, two properties in uptown Waterloo will help local artists of today and tomorrow.
Thanks to a donation of space from HIP Developments, Art$Pay will have a semi-permanent home for current and future artists alike.
Opening on May 1 at 52 and 56 Regina Street North, Art Incubate will house local emerging and established artists in the region with the goal of fostering creativity, community and local engagement.
The current plan is to have 13 to 15 practising artists in private and shared studios in both buildings, which have been retrofitted by Melloul Blamey. Five will be supported by local sponsors in an incubator program over a 12-month period on the ground floor of 56 Regina St. N.
The two houses are owned by HIP Developments and the properties are eventually going to be redeveloped, but in the meantime, president Scott Higgins saw an opportunity. He's donated the use of the buildings, formerly Relish Cooking Studio and Mini Car Collectables, to Art$Pay, allowing the organization to offer studio space at cost.
“When we’re looking for opportunities in the community, we’re looking for community initiatives,” said Higgins. “For us, it’s a way to support the arts community locally.”
Initially planned as a project to offer professional local visual artists high-quality studio space at cost, Art$Pay found that there was a strong desire from young artists for affordable space as well, so a sponsored portion was added as well.
Art Incubate, the incubator program for six artists, provides free space for up-and-coming creators, thanks to donations from local sponsors.
As part of that agreement, the young artists will participate in community outreach.
“Hopefully it’ll provide opportunities for them locally,” said Art$Pay founder Cathy Farwell. “It’s getting outside of the studio to get in the community that’s important.”
While many properties awaiting development sit empty for years as plans are worked out, Higgins said making the spaces useful is part of community-building.
“Our belief is that the development community has a vital role to play in building the community,” said Higgins. “At the end of the day, if we can support organizations that just need a bit of money or a little bit of space, we should be doing that.”
Higgins added that for developers, it makes good business sense as well for companies involved in real estate across the region.
“As the city grows, by nature, so does the demand.”
Farwell said she was impressed by the generosity of HIP Developments.
“It’s really generous,” said Farwell. “It’s exciting."
“In my mind, it’s a game changer for this region. We’ve never had this kind of a model before, where in addition to studio rents being offered at cost."
The repurposing of vacant buildings as they await development is something Farwell hopes to see in the future.
“There are a few developers in this community that are very special that way and they really get the idea of what’s important in the big picture to make healthy, vibrant communities and HIP is certainly one of them,” said Farwell.
The artists officially took tenancy on Wednesday, moving into their new suites.
