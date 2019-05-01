A new lease on life: Artists find home in vacant uptown properties

Instead of sitting vacant, two properties in uptown Waterloo will help local artists of today and tomorrow.

Thanks to a donation of space from HIP Developments, Art$Pay will have a semi-permanent home for current and future artists alike.

Opening on May 1 at 52 and 56 Regina Street North, Art Incubate will house local emerging and established artists in the region with the goal of fostering creativity, community and local engagement.

The current plan is to have 13 to 15 practising artists in private and shared studios in both buildings, which have been retrofitted by Melloul Blamey. Five will be supported by local sponsors in an incubator program over a 12-month period on the ground floor of 56 Regina St. N.

The two houses are owned by HIP Developments and the properties are eventually going to be redeveloped, but in the meantime, president Scott Higgins saw an opportunity. He's donated the use of the buildings, formerly Relish Cooking Studio and Mini Car Collectables, to Art$Pay, allowing the organization to offer studio space at cost.

“When we’re looking for opportunities in the community, we’re looking for community initiatives,” said Higgins. “For us, it’s a way to support the arts community locally.”

Initially planned as a project to offer professional local visual artists high-quality studio space at cost, Art$Pay found that there was a strong desire from young artists for affordable space as well, so a sponsored portion was added as well.

Art Incubate, the incubator program for six artists, provides free space for up-and-coming creators, thanks to donations from local sponsors.

As part of that agreement, the young artists will participate in community outreach.

“Hopefully it’ll provide opportunities for them locally,” said Art$Pay founder Cathy Farwell. “It’s getting outside of the studio to get in the community that’s important.”