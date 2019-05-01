'Education Days' to prime people on Waterloo Region's ION

Grand River Transit (GRT) wants its riders to prepare for their new transit experience aboard the ION as it prepares for service to begin.

The Region of Waterloo’s transit service is hosting two Service Education Days in May with a focus on the upcoming transit changes including new routes, the ION train and EasyGO fare card.

“This is a very exciting time for our community and we want current and future riders to be prepared ahead of time,” says Peter Zinck, director of transit services. “GRT’s website will be updated in the coming weeks with more information on the network changes planned as well as new information on ION service, how to plan your trip, rules for riding, and how to pay.”

Service Education Days with the ION train begin this Friday, May 3 at the following locations and time: