Hockey jerseys that parents of Kitchener players wanted to keep are being returned, association says

KITCHENER — The red hockey jerseys that parents of an atom division team refused to return have been handed in, says their hockey association.

"We are working on getting all the jerseys back. We have a lot of them returned already," Tom Graham, president of the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association, said in an email Wednesday. "There is no issues with them, parents understand."

Tuesday was the deadline for parents of a team of 10-year-old triple-A players to bring back their "third" sweater from a season that ended a month ago.

Possible police involvement, as threatened by the association in an email to parents last month over sweaters that could be called "stolen," now appears unnecessary.

In an email sent on April 11, association general manager Rolland Cyr made it clear the jerseys could not be kept as a memento of a splendid season, as parents had been planning.

Travel teams aren't allowed to keep their jerseys.

The sweaters in question are replicas of Kitchener Rangers jerseys. The sponsorship agreement between the Ontario Hockey League Rangers and the minor hockey association calls for all jerseys — even the copies of the third "Remembrance Day" red jerseys — be returned at season's end.

The consequences for not returning the jerseys, and getting back the $500 deposit the team placed on them, are severe.

A $150 jersey replacement charge could be slapped on sweater-keepers through their Hockey Canada profile. A player could be suspended from playing hockey in Kitchener.

The parent-coach of the team said late Wednesday that the jerseys have been handed in.