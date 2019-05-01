Kitchener neurologist can no longer practice after sexual abuse of female patients

One said: "I constantly feel shame, embarrassment and anxiety due to the incident." Since the abuse, she said she's lost trust in health-care providers and is no longer able to trust male doctors specifically.

The patient, who has epilepsy, said she feels betrayed by the medical community. "One should feel safe going to a doctor, a specialist at that. No longer do I feel that way."

Her personal relationships and daily life have been affected, and her grades suffered as a university student at the time of the incident.

"I feel robbed of many 'normal' experiences such as intimate relationships, doctor visits, school events and living every day life due to the lingering feelings from my experience. I feel angry that this incident shaped part of who I am."

Another patient said: "To be assaulted by a doctor at his level to only be regarded as an object for his pleasure has left me empty, and with no self-confidence to the extreme, and questioning my whole being as a person."

Going to Sloka, she felt hopeful about creating a plan to relieve her symptoms of multiple sclerosis; she left feeling "nauseated and not understanding what just happened."

She was left with no doctor for a long time and no treatment, suffering a severe relapse, because she would not return to Sloka.

"This abuse has left me ashamed, angry, resentful, defeated and incompetent as a parent," she wrote.

She questions any decision, and anxiety has left her unable to go out without someone to reassure her that she will be OK. "This anxiety has left the most simple things very difficult," she wrote.

"My life has forever changed without my consent."

A third patient's statement started quite simply by saying: "Well, what can I say. I am humiliated."

Kellythorne said in her submission to the discipline committee that "Dr. Sloka sexually abused multiple patients during medical examinations. Patients are at their most vulnerable in the examination room, where they rely on doctor's expertise and professionalism when it comes to being physically touched or directed to undress."

Sloka's lawyer said he did not wish to comment.

Grand River Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Condick said the hospital was unable to comment on any college proceedings. "Grand River Hospital takes great pride in our exceptional care providers and we trust any decisions made through the CPSO are done in the best interest of our community."

In a statement, St. Mary's General Hospital said: "We are proud of our physicians and respect the decisions of the CPSO."

Sloka, who waived his right to appeal, must pay $64,240 to a fund that covers therapy for victims. Any of his patients can apply by contacting the college.

