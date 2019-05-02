Investing in Kitchener’s ‘urban forest’

“What we do know is the pressures that our urban forest canopy is facing are beyond the resources that we’ve currently identified, and we’ve identified resources historically in this city on a fairly reactive basis,” Lobley said.

“Over the last few years, one of the principal drivers of the investment that we’ve been making has been to respond to the emerald ash borer, which has been a very reactive program for a pest. We’re starting to turn that corner, but we do need a bit more time to identify what an appropriate ask would be at budget time this next cycle.”

The total city budget allocated to forestry for 2019 is around $2.3 million — about $1.8 million in operating (there are 15 permanent positions dedicated to forestry, supplemented by several student positions in summer) — and approximately $500,000 in capital (supporting elements like tree planting).

Embedded in those numbers has been about $600,000 in annual funding to address the ash borer over the past eight years, on streets and in parks — areas deemed “highest risk."

“I would say that for all intents and purposes we have completed our Phase 1 ash removals; about 10,000 trees have been removed thus far,” Lobley said.

“We are also working over the next couple of years to identify what resources are needed to address (the emerald ash borer) and other tree issues on a more sustainable and holistic basis, including in those wooded and natural areas.”

The city’s current tree canopy of 26 per cent is relatively healthy among its urban counterparts such as Burlington (17 per cent) and Toronto, which is on par with Kitchener. However it falls well shy of the 47 per cent canopy in greenbelt areas, noted Judy-Anne Chapman, who appeared as a delegation at a recent committee meeting on behalf of the Green Belt Neighbourhood Association.

“I consider this our heritage, and we’ve had some situations that I hope are going to stop, one way or another, to preserve our mature forests which our predecessors put there for us,” she said.

Clear cutting is taking place on some properties against regulations, charged Chapman, who believes the city needs to update existing bylaws and policies to protect trees.

“Properties less than an acre are not covered by all the beautiful provisions that are there for more than an acre,” she said. “And I have to say that most of the urban forest properties — mature forests privately owned — are less than an acre.

“So we are really hoping there’s going to be a closing of the gap.”

The city’s urban forestry strategy calls for the development of an emergency response plan that would allow it to respond effectively and efficiently to emergency events impacting the urban forest, as well as options for enhanced conservation of the urban forest on private lands.

Protective measures such as bylaws will be considered, according to staff.

Municipalities generally invest in tree protection differently, in a patchwork fashion, Lobley said

“There are some municipalities who invest very heavily in enforcement — a bylaw approach that gets quite active into people’s backyards and private properties. Others look to protect trees through development processes, but aren’t as proactive on private property.”

Lobley believes Kitchener currently has a blended approach in many respects, with development restrictions in place and a bylaw for properties more than one acre in size.

Council wants to look at protecting trees on properties under one acre, and Lobley said he is committed to doing so in the next few years.

However putting a bylaw on someone’s property can be counterintuitive, he cautions.

If someone moves into a property without tree cover and want to plant trees, they may feel a bylaw could prevent resale because a subsequent owner might not be able to install a pool, deck or accessory building, because those trees are a protected asset.

“So I think we do have to take a cautious approach to looking at bylaw,” he said. “There is certainly that gap that we have in that acre-ish size property and it’s going to be a balancing act between how we can incentive and support those with less than an acre to maintain a healthy canopy.”

City staff believes the biggest opportunity to increase the canopy is on private land, however some councillors believe much more can be done on public property — in partnerships with the region and local school boards, for example — especially in parks where people often say more shade is needed.

“I think we have a lot of room to grow,” said Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock, during a recent discussion. “I think there's definitely work to do in representing new areas and new developments.”

Along with approving the new urban forestry strategy, council entered into a new program partnership with Reep Green Solutions aimed at facilitating tree planting. A future staff report will also consider how the stormwater utility can better incentive tree planting in the future.

The city will be considering several actions in the urban forestry strategy this year, including better methods of tree maintenance and addressing tree risk, and setting a tree canopy target.

While some environmental groups tout targets of 40 per cent or more, such a goal is probably unrealistic for Kitchener, Lobley said.

“We are a largely urban environment and 40 per cent is a stretch — that’s almost double the forestry canopy we already have,” he said.

“However there is room to improve beyond 26,” he said, “and will be doing work in coming months to determine where we’re aiming at.”

Lobley said he hopes to bring forward a funding model with a graduated price scheme.

For more information and to view the city’s first urban forestry strategy, visit www.kitchener.ca/trees.



