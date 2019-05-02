Are wardrobe rental services budget friendly?

However, whether a wardrobe rental service offers the best bang for your buck depends on your personal or professional clothing needs, time constraints and how you feel about shopping, say finance experts.

For example, for someone early in their career in a corporate setting who wants to look the part but does not have much disposable income, this would be a “perfect fit,” said personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq. Or, for pregnant women whose size and shape are constantly shifting or someone who needs to appear in public or at special events regularly, this would be a good option, she added.

But the monthly fee — which could tally up to more than $1,000 on an annual basis — doesn't account for the money that needs to be spent on basic clothing, Ahmed-Haq noted.

“You still need clothes to work out in, there are other needs,” she said. “It’s not just work clothes.”

The service isn’t necessarily aimed at replacing a person’s wardrobe but rather to “spice it up,” in a less-costly way, said Marie-Philip Simard, the founder of Chic Marie.

After 18 uses, Chic Marie's items are donated to charity, she added.

“For people working in fashion, you are going to always be up to trend… You get compliments on them, you feel great about yourself," Simard said. "It might be superficial, but a lot of confidence comes from the way you look.”

Simard got the idea for the service while working as a lawyer at a Montreal-based law firm. She was spending as much as 30 per cent of her budget on attire to meet the office standard, she said.

"The wardrobe was really costly, and I needed to have another option," she said.

Coleen Clark, a personal finance professor at Ryerson University, said for many people who don't require a wide range of items in their wardrobe, investing in a quality piece rather than a monthly rental may be a better route.

"You could buy yourself something really, rather fine, that you could wear for years," she said.

It's also about convenience for those who don't have the time or don't enjoy shopping at the mall, said Wieber.

Her service, which is still in pilot mode, also allows people to try things out for a while to see if it's really the right fit and avoid buyers' remorse, she added.

"I don't have to go out and buy stuff and take it back," she said. "I just can wear it for the month, keep what I absolutely love... Or just try new stuff."

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press