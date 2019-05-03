Pastiche hookah lounge now open in Waterloo

For those not familiar, a hookah lounge isn’t what it sounds like.

The practice of smoking shisha or flavoured tobacco from a hookah — a single- or multi-stemmed water pipe, usually outfitted with hoses — is believed to have originated in medieval India. It isn’t uncommon to these parts, but for many people it’s off the beaten path of options to unwind.

A new hookah lounge opening in Waterloo wants to give puffing patrons an upscale alternative.

Pastiche — an artistic name accentuated by the paintings that hang on the walls of an intimate 1,300-square-foot space on King Street North — features several couches and table settings in an ambient atmosphere with TVs, music and a bar offering juices and smoothies among other hot and cold beverages. No booze.