Pastiche hookah lounge now open in Waterloo

For those not familiar, a hookah lounge isn’t what it sounds like.
The practice of smoking shisha or flavoured tobacco from a hookah — a single- or multi-stemmed water pipe, usually outfitted with hoses — is believed to have originated in medieval India. It isn’t uncommon to these parts, but for many people it’s off the beaten path of options to unwind.
A new hookah lounge opening in Waterloo wants to give puffing patrons an upscale alternative.
Pastiche — an artistic name accentuated by the paintings that hang on the walls of an intimate 1,300-square-foot space on King Street North — features several couches and table settings in an ambient atmosphere with TVs, music and a bar offering juices and smoothies among other hot and cold beverages. No booze.
Pastiche is located on an upstairs level behind Phil’s, next to Lana’s Lounge, in what was a former Arabic restaurant that also used to offer hookahs.
Owner Sufyan Al-Nuaimi hails from Iraq and Jordan, has lived in Kitchener for 10 years, and used to work for a local company after attending Conestoga College. However, he said he wanted to venture out on his own instead of sitting behind a desk, working for someone else.
He said the newly renovated venue — a family-run operation — prides itself on cleanliness and service, offering only the highest quality shisha and hookahs from Egypt.
One bowl of shisha that can be shared by several people costs $17.99.
There’s 14 base flavours in total — more than any hookah lounge locally, said Al-Nuaimi.
A mixed shisha costs $19.99, and he encourages people to try the cinnamon-mint gum.
“I have mixes of fruit and berries — I have lemon-mint and orange, watermelon-peach and watermelon-mint and grape,” said Al-Nuaimi.
Standing apart from its competition, Pastiche offers a small menu, including chicken saj — a special kind of shawarma sandwich. The chef also makes crepes and a variety of desserts and appetizers such as wings, nachos, hummus, fries and salads.
"People work, then they come here and we dim the lights, and we run the TVs with very nice music, slow,” said Al-Nuaimi.
While the majority of his customers are Syrian and Middle Eastern, there’s a diverse group of university students coming in as well, he added.
“You can hang out here and relax.”
Al-Nuaimi said he soon plans to incorporate a DJ who will spin a variety of genres and cultural vibes.
While Pastiche is open for business, there is work currently underway on the building's façade. People will have to navigate construction fencing and find the entrance when the sign is taken down temporarily later this spring.
