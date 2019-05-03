250 homes planned for Ottawa Street South site in Kitchener

The new low-rise residential community would include a mix of single-detached homes and freehold and condominium townhomes.

"It's one of the remaining areas that is not developed but is still within the community, within the built boundary. It was our opportunity to get into Kitchener," Huffman said. "The regional economic growth story is obviously appealing."

The deal to acquire the property from previous owner Stephen Moxey closed April 30. Moxey and the site were in the news in 2016, when tree clearing sparked an investigation into whether certain conditions outlined in a region-issued permit were followed.

While no charges were laid, a conservation easement agreement for the remaining woodland and wetland was reached to restore certain areas and provide for additional conservation measures. It's not known how those measures will affect development plans for the property.

A distinctive modernist home, clad in fieldstone and wood, stands on the property. The house was designed by John Lingwood, a prolific mid-century architect who designed a host of buildings in the region.

On his blog, digital media artist Dwight Storring — whose documentary film "Finding John Lingwood" premièred earlier this year — said the home was commissioned in 1967 by industrialist Keith Shantz.

"My understanding is the city is currently reviewing it for any potential heritage value and we will also be engaging a heritage consultant to do the same," Huffman said in an email.

Whether the home is retained or demolished depends on the outcome of the reviews and would be addressed through the planning process, Huffman added. "Obviously if it is found to have heritage value we will work with it and our plan would have to incorporate it appropriately."

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord