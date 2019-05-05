Sunnydale program teaches youth life skills, brings community together

Other times, students gather on specific guys/girls nights to talk about gender-specific issues, such as consent and any other issues that may arise.

The Sunnydale neighbourhood is a unique mix of low-income families, including a large population of immigrants, specifically of African descent. The neighbourhood has its challenges — and no one denies that — but many are interested in moving forward.

For Bonnie Gauvin, a mother who lives in the area and is involved with the Lakeshore Community Association, the Neighbourhood Hub is a lifesaver.

“This place here is what made me see what I can do. I love this place,” said Gauvin, who lives with chronic illness from the birth of twins, as well as other ailments, but still works

Gauvin describes the neighbourhood as the closest she has ever lived in.

“It’s like living in a big hug,” said Gauvin.

While staff and volunteers work hard to research and implement a curriculum that will benefit the youth involved, at times, the best things happen when there’s no structure involved.

The volunteers, who are mainly students at either the University of Waterloo or Wilfrid Laurier University, have time both before and after to connect with the youth, check in with them and build relationships.

For older youth, there are programs developed to encourage them to start thinking about life after high school, whether it’s post-secondary education, budgeting, renting an apartment or interviewing for jobs.

“Sometimes we have youth here who come from families where post-secondary education wouldn’t have even been a thought,” said Heather Powers, community engagement co-ordinator with Adventure 4 Change.

While youth is the focus of the Community Connect program, Powers works often with parent groups, from English classes for parents to a moms group to discuss current issues in their home.

Before spearheading Adventure 4 Change, Horne had experience working in youth corrections, specifically with youth who had homicidal tendencies. He saw first-hand the kids who fell through the cracks and found themselves in the justice system.

“If we can keep them out of the justice system, how much does that save society?” said Horne.

Yet, Horne said, funding is hard to come by for the organization.

“We have to justify our existence all the time.”