Soldier who fell at Hawaii volcano crater upgraded to stable

HONOLULU — A U.S. Army soldier has been upgraded to stable condition after a fall onto a ledge in a volcano crater in Hawaii.

Park officials say another visitor reported seeing the 32-year-old soldier, who was not named, fall from a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff on Wednesday evening.

Officials say he had climbed over a metal railing at Steaming Bluff overlook to get a better view and the ground beneath him gave way.

He was found more than two hours later seriously injured on a narrow ledge about 70 feet (21 metres) from the edge and flown by helicopter to a hospital.