Falls Cannabis store taking longer than expected

Progress isn't happening as quickly as Chris Bogar would like.

But when you're building a cannabis shop in Niagara Falls that will serve as the emerging national company's flagship location, the president of Vancouver-based Choom Cannabis said it's too important to rush.

"Oh man, construction — I've never been involved in a more frustrating industry in my life," Bogar said, laughing.

Although the company had initially hoped to open its first cannabis store at the start of May, that timeline proved to be overly ambitious.

But work is continuing.

"We're making great headway, for sure. It's coming, and it looks beautiful. But we're just making sure we get it right."

Although he said the company has set a revised date for opening the shop, he said he'd rather not disclose it yet.

"We're not talking about it publicly, because nothing drives me more crazy than missing deadlines," he said. "Until we're about two weeks away, we probably won't talk about it."

Bogar said even a small change to the plans for the store can delay the project — whether it's changing the location of an electrical outlet or order a light fixture that gets delayed in shipping.

"I think once we're two weeks away, we'll be in the finishing touches and all the important items will be in the store, installed.," he said.