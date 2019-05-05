‘Erin finally got justice’: Ball guilty of first-degree murder in killing of popular Elmira woman Erin Howlett

At Ball's first trial in Kitchener, the jury could not reach a verdict on murder but found him guilty of committing an indignity to Howlett's body for dumping it in the river.

The jury in the retrial in St. Catharines deliberated for four days before convicting him of murder.

The retrial jury did not know about the indignity conviction. A court order prevented the media from revealing it until a verdict at the second trial was reached.

Erin's mother thanked the Crown for showing the retrial jury "who Michael Ball really is."

"No one should have to endure this type of heartache," she told the court in a victim impact statement.

"It is the kind of heartache that feels as though someone has reached in and ripped your heart out."

She said in an interview, "I'll always have that heartache because she's a part of my heart."

Erin Howlett, a social butterfly, was a popular waitress at Elmira's Sip & Bite restaurant for many years.

The Crown's star witness, Daniel Warwick, a drug dealer at the time, testified Ball confessed to killing Howlett by choking her inside Ball's apartment. Warwick also said he and Ball dumped her body in the river.

Before Howlett disappeared, Ball told friends he suspected Howlett was cheating on him and stealing drugs from his apartment. He told them he bought a duffel bag and thought about killing her.

"On all of the evidence, we know what he felt inside," prosecutor Tyler Shuster said.

"Jealousy over her new lover, anger that she was using his drugs with her new lover — and he wanted to kill her. Jealousy and anger are the oldest motive to murder.

"He choked her out because she cheated on him," Shuster said. "She moved on to (another man). She didn't want Michael Ball back."

Ball hugged his mother and father as he entered the courtroom for the verdict.

As each juror was asked whether they agreed with the finding of guilt, Ball looked down.

He appeared a little bewildered as he was handcuffed and led away.

Howlett's family and friends were at the courthouse for the last several days as the Crown and defence gave closing statements and the jury began deliberations.

"In June of 2013, my very best, oldest friend was taken away from me," her brother, Dane, 36, told Justice Joseph Henderson in a victim impact statement.

"This beautiful, intelligent, charismatic and kind woman would no longer be with me on this journey of life.

"This heinous act at the hands of the convicted ... has affected all areas of my life, from relationships, to career aspirations, emotional stability and happiness.

"My many memories of Erin will never bring her back, but wherever she is I want her to know that her friends love her, her family loves her and her best friend — her biggest fan, her big brother — loves her."

gpaul@therecord.com

Twitter: @GPaulRecord

