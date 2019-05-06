Subsidized tree planting program offers Kitchener residents education, support

In celebration of Arbor Week, the City of Kitchener and Reep Green Solutions have announced the launch of a new tree planting pilot program. Divided into two streams, this program supports residents interested in planting trees on both private and public lands.
“Residents have told us, through recent community engagements, that trees in the city and the benefits they provide are important to them," said Denise McGoldrick, Kitchener’s general manager of infrastructure services. “We’re excited to be partnering with Reep Green Solutions to deliver this subsidized program and offer residents educational workshops about the positive impact trees have on our city's tree canopy.”
The new Tree Planting Pilot is segmented into the following streams:
Stream 1: Citywide Subsidized Tree Planting Pilot on residential property. Each successful individual applicant will receive:
• A consultation with Reep Green Solutions providing advice on selecting trees that will meet the goals of the property owner and guidance on how to care for their trees.
• A subsidized tree planted by Reep Green Solutions on their property.
• A followup visit to check on the health of their tree(s).
• Educational workshops and consultations on tree maintenance.
Stream 2: Neighbourhood Tree Planting Pilot in neighbourhood parks. Each successful application (submitted by a group of neighbours) to plant in a neighbourhood park will receive:
• Support to plant 10 to 15 trees on public, city-owned property.
• The opportunity to host a neighbourhood gathering to celebrate the tree planting.
• Educational workshops and consultations on tree maintenance.
Applications opened May 6 and will close July 1, 2019. For program and application details, please visit www.kitchener.ca/trees. Plantings are expected to take place during National Forest Week, Sept. 22 to 28, 2019.
“The launch of this program aligns nicely with Arbor Week, an annual observance that celebrates the important role trees play in our communities and promotes annual tree planting and maintenance initiatives," said David Schmitt, Kitchener’s environmental and urban forestry project manager. In Ontario, Arbor Week runs from the last Friday in April to Mother’s Day, May 12.
