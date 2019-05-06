Subsidized tree planting program offers Kitchener residents education, support

In celebration of Arbor Week, the City of Kitchener and Reep Green Solutions have announced the launch of a new tree planting pilot program. Divided into two streams, this program supports residents interested in planting trees on both private and public lands.

“Residents have told us, through recent community engagements, that trees in the city and the benefits they provide are important to them," said Denise McGoldrick, Kitchener’s general manager of infrastructure services. “We’re excited to be partnering with Reep Green Solutions to deliver this subsidized program and offer residents educational workshops about the positive impact trees have on our city's tree canopy.”

The new Tree Planting Pilot is segmented into the following streams:

Stream 1: Citywide Subsidized Tree Planting Pilot on residential property. Each successful individual applicant will receive: