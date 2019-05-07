Conceptual drawings released for Waterloo's Westmount Place

If Killam Apartment REIT’s plan goes ahead, more than 600 people will occupy what is currently a parking lot just west of Waterloo’s uptown core.

The company released its conceptual design for Westmount Place, which was purchased from Sun Life last year for $77.8 million, this week.

The plan includes the construction of six buildings in the parking lot area of the former mall, which will house as many as 600 apartment units. Nine houses on Erb Street from Westmount to Dietz Avenue will be demolished, according to the drawings.

The company also plans to construct a multi-storey parking structure, as well as underground parking, and structured parking within building podiums.