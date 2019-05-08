Bicycle sharing pilot program to launch Monday in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge

A new bicycle-sharing pilot program described as smart, dockless and on-demand is finally set to launch Monday in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
The program including more than 100 orange Dropbikes was supposed to begin last year. But Matthew Lumsden, manager of operations and strategic initiatives with Drop Mobility, the company that operates the transportation service in numerous North American markets, said finalizing details such as stakeholder involvement and hub locations took more time than expected.
The company also redesigned the Dropbike, which has evolved from earlier models.
“They were solid, good bikes, but they didn’t meet the standards that we uphold for ourselves, and so we were in the process of actually sourcing and designing and building new bicycles, which took place the better part of last year,” said Lumsden.
“That was the biggest factor as to why we delayed until this year," he said.
"We wanted to make sure we could deliver a sound product that we could be proud of and would work the best for people in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.”
Julie Bélanger, principal planner of transportation demand management at the Region of Waterloo, said bike-sharing technology has evolved -- it's now built into the bikes instead of docking stations, and smartphone apps are now used to find bikes and take payment.
"The goal of the pilot is to test if this approach to bike sharing works for Waterloo Region," she said.
"Our hope is that this service will make cycling more appealing by giving residents a convenient option to rent a bike."
The “dockless” service that enables people to find and unlock bicycles with a mobile phone and ride them starting at $1/hr has struggled in some markets, with some users reporting abandoned, “dropped bikes” that wouldn’t function properly.
According to an article in The Ubyssey, the University of British Columbia's student newspaper, users reported a range of problems during a pilot program in 2018, from improperly parked bikes to bikes emitting a “chirping” noise.
According to a media release, the “chirping” sound was linked to a minor bug in the software used in the bike locks.
Lumsden said the new lock system now includes a wheel lock, as well as a cable lock.
“Basically what happens is, when a user goes to end a trip, they lock the bike around a piece of physical infrastructure and they’re actually prompted to take a picture to show it’s not affecting public right of way, and the trip doesn’t end until the picture is taken,” he explained.
“The idea behind this is enhancing organization and making sure it’s not parked in the middle of a lane or what have you. So people actually can’t end a trip successfully until they have parked the bike properly around something as opposed to just locking the lock and leaving it on the sidewalk.”
The bike-sharing program — a joint initiative between the Region of Waterloo and the three single-tier municipalities — essentially replaces the Community Access Bike Share program previously offered by the Working Centre in Kitchener and Waterloo. It will be the first of its kind for Cambridge.
Lumsden said even though the service is "dockless," the pilot program will operate in two service zones – one for Cambridge and one for Kitchener and Waterloo, for the sake of data collection.
“Users can park bikes anywhere they want within the service zones as long as they’re parked correctly around a piece of infrastructure,” he said.
“As long as they’re around a bike rack or another designated parking spot, then our team over time rebalances those bikes to centralized hubs or havens.
“The hubs are kind of the place where people pick up bikes, and most users will park them back at the hubs.”
Louise Finlay, the City of Waterloo's project manager for bikeways, trails and greenspaces, said the Dropbikes can be taken aboard Grand River Transit vehicles much like any other regular bicycle.
“So if an individual wanted to take a bike from Cambridge to Kitchener to Waterloo, they could," she said.
"Obviously that's a little bit more challenging, because someone could leave the bike at a haven and then pick another bike up later."
All havens in the City of Waterloo are bike racks on city-owned properties such as city hall and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, among several others.
Finlay said the Lime e-scooter pilot project initiated last year is confined to the Laurelwood trail and David Johnston Research and Technology Park by geofencing. While the bikes can travel anywhere, they must be returned to a proper drop-off location.
Both universities are also in the process of working out more formal agreements with Dropbike, Finlay said.
It's possible that the pilot could be expanded, depending on usage.
“We wanted to provide people with different mobility options, so we hope it’s a good benefit to the community and we’ll see the outcome from the pilot that will help shape our feasibility study, working with the region,” she added.
"Obviously we need the users to remember the rules of the road, and it’s preferred they use helmets even though they aren't required."
An invitation-only kickoff event will take place this Friday afternoon at Catalyst137 before the service opens to the public on Monday.
There are various payment plans available including memberships and student discounts. For more information, visit dropbike.co.
A new bicycle-sharing pilot program described as smart, dockless and on-demand is finally set to launch Monday in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
The program including more than 100 orange Dropbikes was supposed to begin last year. But Matthew Lumsden, manager of operations and strategic initiatives with Drop Mobility, the company that operates the transportation service in numerous North American markets, said finalizing details such as stakeholder involvement and hub locations took more time than expected.
The company also redesigned the Dropbike, which has evolved from earlier models.
“They were solid, good bikes, but they didn’t meet the standards that we uphold for ourselves, and so we were in the process of actually sourcing and designing and building new bicycles, which took place the better part of last year,” said Lumsden.
“That was the biggest factor as to why we delayed until this year," he said.
"We wanted to make sure we could deliver a sound product that we could be proud of and would work the best for people in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.”
Julie Bélanger, principal planner of transportation demand management at the Region of Waterloo, said bike-sharing technology has evolved -- it's now built into the bikes instead of docking stations, and smartphone apps are now used to find bikes and take payment.
"The goal of the pilot is to test if this approach to bike sharing works for Waterloo Region," she said.
"Our hope is that this service will make cycling more appealing by giving residents a convenient option to rent a bike."
The “dockless” service that enables people to find and unlock bicycles with a mobile phone and ride them starting at $1/hr has struggled in some markets, with some users reporting abandoned, “dropped bikes” that wouldn’t function properly.
According to an article in The Ubyssey, the University of British Columbia's student newspaper, users reported a range of problems during a pilot program in 2018, from improperly parked bikes to bikes emitting a “chirping” noise.
According to a media release, the “chirping” sound was linked to a minor bug in the software used in the bike locks.
Lumsden said the new lock system now includes a wheel lock, as well as a cable lock.
“Basically what happens is, when a user goes to end a trip, they lock the bike around a piece of physical infrastructure and they’re actually prompted to take a picture to show it’s not affecting public right of way, and the trip doesn’t end until the picture is taken,” he explained.
“The idea behind this is enhancing organization and making sure it’s not parked in the middle of a lane or what have you. So people actually can’t end a trip successfully until they have parked the bike properly around something as opposed to just locking the lock and leaving it on the sidewalk.”
The bike-sharing program — a joint initiative between the Region of Waterloo and the three single-tier municipalities — essentially replaces the Community Access Bike Share program previously offered by the Working Centre in Kitchener and Waterloo. It will be the first of its kind for Cambridge.
Lumsden said even though the service is "dockless," the pilot program will operate in two service zones – one for Cambridge and one for Kitchener and Waterloo, for the sake of data collection.
“Users can park bikes anywhere they want within the service zones as long as they’re parked correctly around a piece of infrastructure,” he said.
“As long as they’re around a bike rack or another designated parking spot, then our team over time rebalances those bikes to centralized hubs or havens.
“The hubs are kind of the place where people pick up bikes, and most users will park them back at the hubs.”
Louise Finlay, the City of Waterloo's project manager for bikeways, trails and greenspaces, said the Dropbikes can be taken aboard Grand River Transit vehicles much like any other regular bicycle.
“So if an individual wanted to take a bike from Cambridge to Kitchener to Waterloo, they could," she said.
"Obviously that's a little bit more challenging, because someone could leave the bike at a haven and then pick another bike up later."
All havens in the City of Waterloo are bike racks on city-owned properties such as city hall and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, among several others.
Finlay said the Lime e-scooter pilot project initiated last year is confined to the Laurelwood trail and David Johnston Research and Technology Park by geofencing. While the bikes can travel anywhere, they must be returned to a proper drop-off location.
Both universities are also in the process of working out more formal agreements with Dropbike, Finlay said.
It's possible that the pilot could be expanded, depending on usage.
“We wanted to provide people with different mobility options, so we hope it’s a good benefit to the community and we’ll see the outcome from the pilot that will help shape our feasibility study, working with the region,” she added.
"Obviously we need the users to remember the rules of the road, and it’s preferred they use helmets even though they aren't required."
An invitation-only kickoff event will take place this Friday afternoon at Catalyst137 before the service opens to the public on Monday.
There are various payment plans available including memberships and student discounts. For more information, visit dropbike.co.
A new bicycle-sharing pilot program described as smart, dockless and on-demand is finally set to launch Monday in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
The program including more than 100 orange Dropbikes was supposed to begin last year. But Matthew Lumsden, manager of operations and strategic initiatives with Drop Mobility, the company that operates the transportation service in numerous North American markets, said finalizing details such as stakeholder involvement and hub locations took more time than expected.
The company also redesigned the Dropbike, which has evolved from earlier models.
“They were solid, good bikes, but they didn’t meet the standards that we uphold for ourselves, and so we were in the process of actually sourcing and designing and building new bicycles, which took place the better part of last year,” said Lumsden.
“That was the biggest factor as to why we delayed until this year," he said.
"We wanted to make sure we could deliver a sound product that we could be proud of and would work the best for people in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.”
Julie Bélanger, principal planner of transportation demand management at the Region of Waterloo, said bike-sharing technology has evolved -- it's now built into the bikes instead of docking stations, and smartphone apps are now used to find bikes and take payment.
"The goal of the pilot is to test if this approach to bike sharing works for Waterloo Region," she said.
"Our hope is that this service will make cycling more appealing by giving residents a convenient option to rent a bike."
The “dockless” service that enables people to find and unlock bicycles with a mobile phone and ride them starting at $1/hr has struggled in some markets, with some users reporting abandoned, “dropped bikes” that wouldn’t function properly.
According to an article in The Ubyssey, the University of British Columbia's student newspaper, users reported a range of problems during a pilot program in 2018, from improperly parked bikes to bikes emitting a “chirping” noise.
According to a media release, the “chirping” sound was linked to a minor bug in the software used in the bike locks.
Lumsden said the new lock system now includes a wheel lock, as well as a cable lock.
“Basically what happens is, when a user goes to end a trip, they lock the bike around a piece of physical infrastructure and they’re actually prompted to take a picture to show it’s not affecting public right of way, and the trip doesn’t end until the picture is taken,” he explained.
“The idea behind this is enhancing organization and making sure it’s not parked in the middle of a lane or what have you. So people actually can’t end a trip successfully until they have parked the bike properly around something as opposed to just locking the lock and leaving it on the sidewalk.”
The bike-sharing program — a joint initiative between the Region of Waterloo and the three single-tier municipalities — essentially replaces the Community Access Bike Share program previously offered by the Working Centre in Kitchener and Waterloo. It will be the first of its kind for Cambridge.
Lumsden said even though the service is "dockless," the pilot program will operate in two service zones – one for Cambridge and one for Kitchener and Waterloo, for the sake of data collection.
“Users can park bikes anywhere they want within the service zones as long as they’re parked correctly around a piece of infrastructure,” he said.
“As long as they’re around a bike rack or another designated parking spot, then our team over time rebalances those bikes to centralized hubs or havens.
“The hubs are kind of the place where people pick up bikes, and most users will park them back at the hubs.”
Louise Finlay, the City of Waterloo's project manager for bikeways, trails and greenspaces, said the Dropbikes can be taken aboard Grand River Transit vehicles much like any other regular bicycle.
“So if an individual wanted to take a bike from Cambridge to Kitchener to Waterloo, they could," she said.
"Obviously that's a little bit more challenging, because someone could leave the bike at a haven and then pick another bike up later."
All havens in the City of Waterloo are bike racks on city-owned properties such as city hall and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, among several others.
Finlay said the Lime e-scooter pilot project initiated last year is confined to the Laurelwood trail and David Johnston Research and Technology Park by geofencing. While the bikes can travel anywhere, they must be returned to a proper drop-off location.
Both universities are also in the process of working out more formal agreements with Dropbike, Finlay said.
It's possible that the pilot could be expanded, depending on usage.
“We wanted to provide people with different mobility options, so we hope it’s a good benefit to the community and we’ll see the outcome from the pilot that will help shape our feasibility study, working with the region,” she added.
"Obviously we need the users to remember the rules of the road, and it’s preferred they use helmets even though they aren't required."
An invitation-only kickoff event will take place this Friday afternoon at Catalyst137 before the service opens to the public on Monday.
There are various payment plans available including memberships and student discounts. For more information, visit dropbike.co.