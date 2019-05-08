Bicycle sharing pilot program to launch Monday in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge

According to an article in The Ubyssey, the University of British Columbia's student newspaper, users reported a range of problems during a pilot program in 2018, from improperly parked bikes to bikes emitting a “chirping” noise.

According to a media release, the “chirping” sound was linked to a minor bug in the software used in the bike locks.

Lumsden said the new lock system now includes a wheel lock, as well as a cable lock.

“Basically what happens is, when a user goes to end a trip, they lock the bike around a piece of physical infrastructure and they’re actually prompted to take a picture to show it’s not affecting public right of way, and the trip doesn’t end until the picture is taken,” he explained.

“The idea behind this is enhancing organization and making sure it’s not parked in the middle of a lane or what have you. So people actually can’t end a trip successfully until they have parked the bike properly around something as opposed to just locking the lock and leaving it on the sidewalk.”

The bike-sharing program — a joint initiative between the Region of Waterloo and the three single-tier municipalities — essentially replaces the Community Access Bike Share program previously offered by the Working Centre in Kitchener and Waterloo. It will be the first of its kind for Cambridge.

Lumsden said even though the service is "dockless," the pilot program will operate in two service zones – one for Cambridge and one for Kitchener and Waterloo, for the sake of data collection.

“Users can park bikes anywhere they want within the service zones as long as they’re parked correctly around a piece of infrastructure,” he said.

“As long as they’re around a bike rack or another designated parking spot, then our team over time rebalances those bikes to centralized hubs or havens.

“The hubs are kind of the place where people pick up bikes, and most users will park them back at the hubs.”

Louise Finlay, the City of Waterloo's project manager for bikeways, trails and greenspaces, said the Dropbikes can be taken aboard Grand River Transit vehicles much like any other regular bicycle.

“So if an individual wanted to take a bike from Cambridge to Kitchener to Waterloo, they could," she said.

"Obviously that's a little bit more challenging, because someone could leave the bike at a haven and then pick another bike up later."

All havens in the City of Waterloo are bike racks on city-owned properties such as city hall and the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, among several others.

Finlay said the Lime e-scooter pilot project initiated last year is confined to the Laurelwood trail and David Johnston Research and Technology Park by geofencing. While the bikes can travel anywhere, they must be returned to a proper drop-off location.

Both universities are also in the process of working out more formal agreements with Dropbike, Finlay said.

It's possible that the pilot could be expanded, depending on usage.

“We wanted to provide people with different mobility options, so we hope it’s a good benefit to the community and we’ll see the outcome from the pilot that will help shape our feasibility study, working with the region,” she added.

"Obviously we need the users to remember the rules of the road, and it’s preferred they use helmets even though they aren't required."

An invitation-only kickoff event will take place this Friday afternoon at Catalyst137 before the service opens to the public on Monday.

There are various payment plans available including memberships and student discounts. For more information, visit dropbike.co.