Ion update expected at Waterloo Region council meeting tonight

WATERLOO REGION — An Ion update is planned for the Waterloo Region council meeting tonight.
Coun. Tom Galloway, chair of the region's planning and works committee, hinted an update was coming on Twitter on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday afternoon just hours before the meeting was slated to start, an update popped up on the meeting's agenda.
A start date for the region's new light rail system is highly anticipated and long awaited.
A year ago in April, the Ion launch expected for late spring was pushed off to December. Then in November, it was announced service was expected to start this spring.
Regional staff have tempered expectations since then, saying considerable work still needed to be done to get the vehicles and system ready for service.
Starting in April, Ion trains have been travelling faster and more frequently as testing ramps up in preparation for the service launch.
A Waterloo Region Record reporter will be at the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers at regional headquarters on Frederick Street in Kitchener.
