Kitchener man wins $500K in an instant

Dale Simpson of Kitchener is celebrating after winning a $500,000 top prize with INSTANT $500K.
INSTANT $500K is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $500,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.28.
The winning ticket was purchased at Candy Corner Convenience on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
Dale Simpson of Kitchener is celebrating after winning a $500,000 top prize with INSTANT $500K.
INSTANT $500K is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $500,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.28.
The winning ticket was purchased at Candy Corner Convenience on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
Dale Simpson of Kitchener is celebrating after winning a $500,000 top prize with INSTANT $500K.
INSTANT $500K is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $500,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.28.
The winning ticket was purchased at Candy Corner Convenience on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.