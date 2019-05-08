Wood found beneath King Street in uptown Waterloo being investigated as potential corduroy road

Wooden logs found deep beneath the surface of King Street North in uptown Waterloo are not believed to be part of the corduroy road, but the Region of Waterloo is investigating.
On Tuesday, construction workers who were digging to replace sewer infrastructure, found logs underground, similar to when the corduroy road was discovered at the south end of the core during light rail transit construction.
But, according to project manager Eric Saunderson, these relics are not believed to be part of the historic road.
"I am currently waiting for a report from our archaeologist who was on site yesterday afternoon,” said Saunderson Wednesday. “We may have encountered something that could have been part of a corduroy road at some point, but we don’t have any evidence of that right now.”
The corduroy road that was found near King Street and Willis Way in early 2016 was believed to date back as early at 1790.
The discovery shut down all work and prompted an investigation and excavation of the site, leading to major delays in the project.
Saunderson said this discovery will not likely lead to delays in the project.
“What they are recommending is further construction monitoring and conducting further assessments if we do find anything.”
Since Clearway Construction has been working in sections so far, Saunderson is confident that even if there was a major discovery, work around it could continue while it is investigated.
On top of the underground wood, construction workers have also found what Saunderson describes as “unknown pipes” which are not a part of the city’s current infrastructure.
Due to the area’s history and use as a commercial core of Waterloo for more than 200 years, Saunderson said the region did expect to find a few surprises, but it is believed that the corduroy road did not extend north beyond Erb Street.
Overall, construction is going according to plan. Major underground infrastructure is currently being replaced on the north end of the streetscape project, and soon, they will work south toward Bridgeport Road. The road is still expected to be re-opened in August.
In a matter of weeks, King Street from Central Street to Spring Street will be accessible from the north end of King Street, as well as spring street.
